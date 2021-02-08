GFRP Composites Market Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2027 | BASF, Lanxess, DSM

“

[Los Angeles], [United States], February 2021,– – The GFRP Composites Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key [Global GFRP Composites Market Research Report 2020] market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the GFRP Composites report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan GFRP Composites market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), GFRP Composites specifications, and company profiles. The GFRP Composites study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the GFRP Composites report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global GFRP Composites market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global GFRP Composites market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global GFRP Composites market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global GFRP Composites market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global GFRP Composites market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: BASF, Lanxess, DSM, SABIC, PolyOne, DuPont, Solvay, Hexion, Celanese, RTP, Sumitomo Bakelite, Evonik, Daicel, Kolon, Denka

Market Segmentation by Product: Thermoplastic Plastic Products

Thermosetting Plastic Products



Market Segmentation by Application: Transport

Electro & Electronics

Construction

Sport & Leisure



The GFRP Composites Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global GFRP Composites market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global GFRP Composites market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the GFRP Composites market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in GFRP Composites industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global GFRP Composites market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global GFRP Composites market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global GFRP Composites market?

Table of Contents:

1 GFRP Composites Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of GFRP Composites

1.2 GFRP Composites Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global GFRP Composites Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Thermoplastic Plastic Products

1.2.3 Thermosetting Plastic Products

1.3 GFRP Composites Segment by Application

1.3.1 GFRP Composites Sales Comparison by Application: (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Transport

1.3.3 Electro & Electronics

1.3.4 Construction

1.3.5 Sport & Leisure

1.4 Global GFRP Composites Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global GFRP Composites Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global GFRP Composites Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 GFRP Composites Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2 Global GFRP Composites Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global GFRP Composites Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global GFRP Composites Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global GFRP Composites Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers GFRP Composites Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 GFRP Composites Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 GFRP Composites Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key GFRP Composites Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 GFRP Composites Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global GFRP Composites Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global GFRP Composites Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America GFRP Composites Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America GFRP Composites Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America GFRP Composites Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe GFRP Composites Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe GFRP Composites Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe GFRP Composites Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific GFRP Composites Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific GFRP Composites Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific GFRP Composites Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America GFRP Composites Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America GFRP Composites Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America GFRP Composites Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa GFRP Composites Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa GFRP Composites Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa GFRP Composites Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE

4 Global GFRP Composites Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global GFRP Composites Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global GFRP Composites Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global GFRP Composites Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global GFRP Composites Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global GFRP Composites Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global GFRP Composites Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global GFRP Composites Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global GFRP Composites Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in GFRP Composites Business

6.1 BASF

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 BASF Description, Business Overview

6.1.3 BASF GFRP Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 BASF Products Offered

6.1.5 BASF Recent Development

6.2 Lanxess

6.2.1 Lanxess Corporation Information

6.2.2 Lanxess Description, Business Overview

6.2.3 Lanxess GFRP Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Lanxess Products Offered

6.2.5 Lanxess Recent Development

6.3 DSM

6.3.1 DSM Corporation Information

6.3.2 DSM Description, Business Overview

6.3.3 DSM GFRP Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 DSM Products Offered

6.3.5 DSM Recent Development

6.4 SABIC

6.4.1 SABIC Corporation Information

6.4.2 SABIC Description, Business Overview

6.4.3 SABIC GFRP Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 SABIC Products Offered

6.4.5 SABIC Recent Development

6.5 PolyOne

6.5.1 PolyOne Corporation Information

6.5.2 PolyOne Description, Business Overview

6.5.3 PolyOne GFRP Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 PolyOne Products Offered

6.5.5 PolyOne Recent Development

6.6 DuPont

6.6.1 DuPont Corporation Information

6.6.2 DuPont Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 DuPont GFRP Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 DuPont Products Offered

6.6.5 DuPont Recent Development

6.7 Solvay

6.6.1 Solvay Corporation Information

6.6.2 Solvay Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 Solvay GFRP Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Solvay Products Offered

6.7.5 Solvay Recent Development

6.8 Hexion

6.8.1 Hexion Corporation Information

6.8.2 Hexion Description, Business Overview

6.8.3 Hexion GFRP Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Hexion Products Offered

6.8.5 Hexion Recent Development

6.9 Celanese

6.9.1 Celanese Corporation Information

6.9.2 Celanese Description, Business Overview

6.9.3 Celanese GFRP Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Celanese Products Offered

6.9.5 Celanese Recent Development

6.10 RTP

6.10.1 RTP Corporation Information

6.10.2 RTP Description, Business Overview

6.10.3 RTP GFRP Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 RTP Products Offered

6.10.5 RTP Recent Development

6.11 Sumitomo Bakelite

6.11.1 Sumitomo Bakelite Corporation Information

6.11.2 Sumitomo Bakelite GFRP Composites Description, Business Overview

6.11.3 Sumitomo Bakelite GFRP Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Sumitomo Bakelite Products Offered

6.11.5 Sumitomo Bakelite Recent Development

6.12 Evonik

6.12.1 Evonik Corporation Information

6.12.2 Evonik GFRP Composites Description, Business Overview

6.12.3 Evonik GFRP Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Evonik Products Offered

6.12.5 Evonik Recent Development

6.13 Daicel

6.13.1 Daicel Corporation Information

6.13.2 Daicel GFRP Composites Description, Business Overview

6.13.3 Daicel GFRP Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 Daicel Products Offered

6.13.5 Daicel Recent Development

6.14 Kolon

6.14.1 Kolon Corporation Information

6.14.2 Kolon GFRP Composites Description, Business Overview

6.14.3 Kolon GFRP Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 Kolon Products Offered

6.14.5 Kolon Recent Development

6.15 Denka

6.15.1 Denka Corporation Information

6.15.2 Denka GFRP Composites Description, Business Overview

6.15.3 Denka GFRP Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 Denka Products Offered

6.15.5 Denka Recent Development

7 GFRP Composites Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 GFRP Composites Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of GFRP Composites

7.4 GFRP Composites Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 GFRP Composites Distributors List

8.3 GFRP Composites Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global GFRP Composites Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of GFRP Composites by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of GFRP Composites by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 GFRP Composites Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of GFRP Composites by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of GFRP Composites by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 GFRP Composites Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of GFRP Composites by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of GFRP Composites by Region (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

