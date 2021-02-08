Coffee Pods & Capsules Market Size, Trends Analysis, Region, Demands and Forecasts Report 2021-2027 | Nestle, Jacobs Douwe Egberts, Keurig Dr Pepper

“

[Los Angeles], [United States], February 2021,– – The Coffee Pods & Capsules Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key [Covid-19 Impact on Global Coffee Pods & Capsules, Market Insights and Forecast to 2026] market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the Coffee Pods & Capsules report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan Coffee Pods & Capsules market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), Coffee Pods & Capsules specifications, and company profiles. The Coffee Pods & Capsules study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Coffee Pods & Capsules report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Coffee Pods & Capsules market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Coffee Pods & Capsules market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Coffee Pods & Capsules market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Coffee Pods & Capsules market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Coffee Pods & Capsules market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Nestle, Jacobs Douwe Egberts, Keurig Dr Pepper, Medaglia, Lavazza, Mocoffee, Gaggia, Philips Electronics, Caffitaly, Urban Brew, Bestpresso, Illy

Market Segmentation by Product: Paper Type

Metal Type



Market Segmentation by Application: Online Sales

Offline Sales



The Coffee Pods & Capsules Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Coffee Pods & Capsules market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Coffee Pods & Capsules market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Coffee Pods & Capsules market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Coffee Pods & Capsules industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Coffee Pods & Capsules market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Coffee Pods & Capsules market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Coffee Pods & Capsules market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Coffee Pods & Capsules Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Coffee Pods & Capsules Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Coffee Pods & Capsules Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Paper Type

1.4.3 Metal Type

1.5 Market by Marketing Channel

1.5.1 Global Coffee Pods & Capsules Market Size Growth Rate by Marketing Channel

1.5.2 Online Sales

1.5.3 Offline Sales

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) Impact Will Have a Severe Impact on Global Growth

1.6.1 Covid-19 Impact: Global GDP Growth, 2019, 2020 and 2021 Projections

1.6.2 Covid-19 Impact: Commodity Prices Indices

1.6.3 Covid-19 Impact: Global Major Government Policy

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Covid-19 Implications on Global Coffee Pods & Capsules Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Coffee Pods & Capsules Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Coffee Pods & Capsules Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Covid-19 Implications on Global Coffee Pods & Capsules, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Coffee Pods & Capsules Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Coffee Pods & Capsules Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Covid-19 Implications on Global Coffee Pods & Capsules Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Coffee Pods & Capsules Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Coffee Pods & Capsules Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Coffee Pods & Capsules Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Coffee Pods & Capsules Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Coffee Pods & Capsules Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Coffee Pods & Capsules Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Coffee Pods & Capsules Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Coffee Pods & Capsules Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Coffee Pods & Capsules Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Coffee Pods & Capsules Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Coffee Pods & Capsules Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Coffee Pods & Capsules Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Coffee Pods & Capsules Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Coffee Pods & Capsules Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Covid-19 Implications on Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Coffee Pods & Capsules Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Coffee Pods & Capsules Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Coffee Pods & Capsules Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Coffee Pods & Capsules Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Coffee Pods & Capsules Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Coffee Pods & Capsules Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Coffee Pods & Capsules Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Coffee Pods & Capsules Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Coffee Pods & Capsules Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Covid-19 Implications on Market Size by Marketing Channel (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Coffee Pods & Capsules Market Size by Marketing Channel (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Coffee Pods & Capsules Sales by Marketing Channel (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Coffee Pods & Capsules Revenue by Marketing Channel (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Coffee Pods & Capsules Price by Marketing Channel (2015-2020)

5.2 Coffee Pods & Capsules Market Size Forecast by Marketing Channel (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Coffee Pods & Capsules Sales Forecast by Marketing Channel (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Coffee Pods & Capsules Revenue Forecast by Marketing Channel (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Coffee Pods & Capsules Price Forecast by Marketing Channel (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Coffee Pods & Capsules by Country

6.1.1 North America Coffee Pods & Capsules Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Coffee Pods & Capsules Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Coffee Pods & Capsules Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Coffee Pods & Capsules Market Facts & Figures by Marketing Channel

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Coffee Pods & Capsules by Country

7.1.1 Europe Coffee Pods & Capsules Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Coffee Pods & Capsules Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Coffee Pods & Capsules Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Coffee Pods & Capsules Market Facts & Figures by Marketing Channel

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Coffee Pods & Capsules by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Coffee Pods & Capsules Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Coffee Pods & Capsules Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Coffee Pods & Capsules Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Coffee Pods & Capsules Market Facts & Figures by Marketing Channel

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Coffee Pods & Capsules by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Coffee Pods & Capsules Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Coffee Pods & Capsules Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Coffee Pods & Capsules Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Coffee Pods & Capsules Market Facts & Figures by Marketing Channel

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Coffee Pods & Capsules by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Coffee Pods & Capsules Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Coffee Pods & Capsules Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Coffee Pods & Capsules Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Coffee Pods & Capsules Market Facts & Figures by Marketing Channel

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Nestle

11.1.1 Nestle Corporation Information

11.1.2 Nestle Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Nestle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Nestle Coffee Pods & Capsules Products Offered

11.1.5 Nestle Reaction to COVID-19 and Related Developments

11.2 Jacobs Douwe Egberts

11.2.1 Jacobs Douwe Egberts Corporation Information

11.2.2 Jacobs Douwe Egberts Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 Jacobs Douwe Egberts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Jacobs Douwe Egberts Coffee Pods & Capsules Products Offered

11.2.5 Jacobs Douwe Egberts Reaction to COVID-19 and Related Developments

11.3 Keurig Dr Pepper

11.3.1 Keurig Dr Pepper Corporation Information

11.3.2 Keurig Dr Pepper Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 Keurig Dr Pepper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Keurig Dr Pepper Coffee Pods & Capsules Products Offered

11.3.5 Keurig Dr Pepper Reaction to COVID-19 and Related Developments

11.4 Medaglia

11.4.1 Medaglia Corporation Information

11.4.2 Medaglia Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 Medaglia Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Medaglia Coffee Pods & Capsules Products Offered

11.4.5 Medaglia Reaction to COVID-19 and Related Developments

11.5 Lavazza

11.5.1 Lavazza Corporation Information

11.5.2 Lavazza Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 Lavazza Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Lavazza Coffee Pods & Capsules Products Offered

11.5.5 Lavazza Reaction to COVID-19 and Related Developments

11.6 Mocoffee

11.6.1 Mocoffee Corporation Information

11.6.2 Mocoffee Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 Mocoffee Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Mocoffee Coffee Pods & Capsules Products Offered

11.6.5 Mocoffee Reaction to COVID-19 and Related Developments

11.7 Gaggia

11.7.1 Gaggia Corporation Information

11.7.2 Gaggia Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 Gaggia Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Gaggia Coffee Pods & Capsules Products Offered

11.7.5 Gaggia Reaction to COVID-19 and Related Developments

11.8 Philips Electronics

11.8.1 Philips Electronics Corporation Information

11.8.2 Philips Electronics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 Philips Electronics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Philips Electronics Coffee Pods & Capsules Products Offered

11.8.5 Philips Electronics Reaction to COVID-19 and Related Developments

11.9 Caffitaly

11.9.1 Caffitaly Corporation Information

11.9.2 Caffitaly Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 Caffitaly Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Caffitaly Coffee Pods & Capsules Products Offered

11.9.5 Caffitaly Reaction to COVID-19 and Related Developments

11.10 Urban Brew

11.10.1 Urban Brew Corporation Information

11.10.2 Urban Brew Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 Urban Brew Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Urban Brew Coffee Pods & Capsules Products Offered

11.10.5 Urban Brew Reaction to COVID-19 and Related Developments

11.12 Illy

11.12.1 Illy Corporation Information

11.12.2 Illy Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.12.3 Illy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Illy Products Offered

11.12.5 Illy Reaction to COVID-19 and Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Coffee Pods & Capsules Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Coffee Pods & Capsules Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Coffee Pods & Capsules Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Coffee Pods & Capsules Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Coffee Pods & Capsules Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Coffee Pods & Capsules Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Coffee Pods & Capsules Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Coffee Pods & Capsules Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Coffee Pods & Capsules Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Coffee Pods & Capsules Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Coffee Pods & Capsules Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Coffee Pods & Capsules Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Coffee Pods & Capsules Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Coffee Pods & Capsules Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Coffee Pods & Capsules Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Coffee Pods & Capsules Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Coffee Pods & Capsules Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Coffee Pods & Capsules Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Coffee Pods & Capsules Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Coffee Pods & Capsules Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Coffee Pods & Capsules Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Coffee Pods & Capsules Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Coffee Pods & Capsules Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 COVID-19 Impact: Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 COVID-19 Impact: Market Challenges

13.3 COVID-19 Impact: Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Coffee Pods & Capsules Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Coffee Pods & Capsules Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

