Kids Helmet Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2027 | Specialized Bicycle Components, SCOTT Sports SA, Cannondale

[Los Angeles], [United States], February 2021,– – The Kids Helmet Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key [Covid-19 Impact on Global Kids Helmet, Market Insights and Forecast to 2026] market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the Kids Helmet report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan Kids Helmet market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), Kids Helmet specifications, and company profiles. The Kids Helmet study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Kids Helmet report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Kids Helmet market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Kids Helmet market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Kids Helmet market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Kids Helmet market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Kids Helmet market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Specialized Bicycle Components, SCOTT Sports SA, Cannondale, MERIDA BIKES, Fuji Bikes, Cervélo, CicliPinarello SRL, Santa Cruz Bicycles, Colnago, KONA

Market Segmentation by Product: Traditional-style Helmets

Skater-style Helmets



Market Segmentation by Application: 9 to 18 Months

19 Months to 4 Years

4 Years to 8 Years



The Kids Helmet Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Kids Helmet market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Kids Helmet market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Kids Helmet market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Kids Helmet industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Kids Helmet market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Kids Helmet market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Kids Helmet market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Kids Helmet Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Kids Helmet Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Kids Helmet Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Traditional-style Helmets

1.4.3 Skater-style Helmets

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Kids Helmet Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 9 to 18 Months

1.5.3 19 Months to 4 Years

1.5.4 4 Years to 8 Years

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) Impact Will Have a Severe Impact on Global Growth

1.6.1 Covid-19 Impact: Global GDP Growth, 2019, 2020 and 2021 Projections

1.6.2 Covid-19 Impact: Commodity Prices Indices

1.6.3 Covid-19 Impact: Global Major Government Policy

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Covid-19 Implications on Global Kids Helmet Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Kids Helmet Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Kids Helmet Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Covid-19 Implications on Global Kids Helmet, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Kids Helmet Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Kids Helmet Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Covid-19 Implications on Global Kids Helmet Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Kids Helmet Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Kids Helmet Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Kids Helmet Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Kids Helmet Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Kids Helmet Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Kids Helmet Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Kids Helmet Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Kids Helmet Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Kids Helmet Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Kids Helmet Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Kids Helmet Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Kids Helmet Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Kids Helmet Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Kids Helmet Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Covid-19 Implications on Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Kids Helmet Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Kids Helmet Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Kids Helmet Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Kids Helmet Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Kids Helmet Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Kids Helmet Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Kids Helmet Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Kids Helmet Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Kids Helmet Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Covid-19 Implications on Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Kids Helmet Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Kids Helmet Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Kids Helmet Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Kids Helmet Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Kids Helmet Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Kids Helmet Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Kids Helmet Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Kids Helmet Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Kids Helmet by Country

6.1.1 North America Kids Helmet Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Kids Helmet Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Kids Helmet Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Kids Helmet Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Kids Helmet by Country

7.1.1 Europe Kids Helmet Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Kids Helmet Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Kids Helmet Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Kids Helmet Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Kids Helmet by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Kids Helmet Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Kids Helmet Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Kids Helmet Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Kids Helmet Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Kids Helmet by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Kids Helmet Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Kids Helmet Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Kids Helmet Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Kids Helmet Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Kids Helmet by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Kids Helmet Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Kids Helmet Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 UAE

10.2 Middle East and Africa Kids Helmet Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Kids Helmet Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Specialized Bicycle Components

11.1.1 Specialized Bicycle Components Corporation Information

11.1.2 Specialized Bicycle Components Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Specialized Bicycle Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Specialized Bicycle Components Kids Helmet Products Offered

11.1.5 Specialized Bicycle Components Reaction to COVID-19 and Related Developments

11.2 SCOTT Sports SA

11.2.1 SCOTT Sports SA Corporation Information

11.2.2 SCOTT Sports SA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 SCOTT Sports SA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 SCOTT Sports SA Kids Helmet Products Offered

11.2.5 SCOTT Sports SA Reaction to COVID-19 and Related Developments

11.3 Cannondale

11.3.1 Cannondale Corporation Information

11.3.2 Cannondale Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 Cannondale Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Cannondale Kids Helmet Products Offered

11.3.5 Cannondale Reaction to COVID-19 and Related Developments

11.4 MERIDA BIKES

11.4.1 MERIDA BIKES Corporation Information

11.4.2 MERIDA BIKES Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 MERIDA BIKES Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 MERIDA BIKES Kids Helmet Products Offered

11.4.5 MERIDA BIKES Reaction to COVID-19 and Related Developments

11.5 Fuji Bikes

11.5.1 Fuji Bikes Corporation Information

11.5.2 Fuji Bikes Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 Fuji Bikes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Fuji Bikes Kids Helmet Products Offered

11.5.5 Fuji Bikes Reaction to COVID-19 and Related Developments

11.6 Cervélo

11.6.1 Cervélo Corporation Information

11.6.2 Cervélo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 Cervélo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Cervélo Kids Helmet Products Offered

11.6.5 Cervélo Reaction to COVID-19 and Related Developments

11.7 CicliPinarello SRL

11.7.1 CicliPinarello SRL Corporation Information

11.7.2 CicliPinarello SRL Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 CicliPinarello SRL Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 CicliPinarello SRL Kids Helmet Products Offered

11.7.5 CicliPinarello SRL Reaction to COVID-19 and Related Developments

11.8 Santa Cruz Bicycles

11.8.1 Santa Cruz Bicycles Corporation Information

11.8.2 Santa Cruz Bicycles Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 Santa Cruz Bicycles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Santa Cruz Bicycles Kids Helmet Products Offered

11.8.5 Santa Cruz Bicycles Reaction to COVID-19 and Related Developments

11.9 Colnago

11.9.1 Colnago Corporation Information

11.9.2 Colnago Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 Colnago Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Colnago Kids Helmet Products Offered

11.9.5 Colnago Reaction to COVID-19 and Related Developments

11.10 KONA

11.10.1 KONA Corporation Information

11.10.2 KONA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 KONA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 KONA Kids Helmet Products Offered

11.10.5 KONA Reaction to COVID-19 and Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Kids Helmet Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Kids Helmet Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Kids Helmet Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Kids Helmet Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Kids Helmet Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Kids Helmet Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Kids Helmet Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Kids Helmet Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Kids Helmet Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Kids Helmet Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Kids Helmet Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Kids Helmet Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Kids Helmet Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Kids Helmet Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Kids Helmet Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Kids Helmet Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Kids Helmet Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Kids Helmet Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Kids Helmet Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Kids Helmet Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Kids Helmet Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Kids Helmet Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Kids Helmet Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 COVID-19 Impact: Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 COVID-19 Impact: Market Challenges

13.3 COVID-19 Impact: Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Kids Helmet Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Kids Helmet Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

