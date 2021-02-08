3D Motion Capture System Market Insights 2021: Business Opportunity, Future Scope & Rising Demand By Top Vendors- Codamotion, Noraxon

The need to use motion capture technology in daily life is estimated to boost the 3D motion capture system market 2020. The semiconductor and electronics industry reports are created by Market Research Future, which highlights market options for expansion. An income of USD 187 Billion is predicted at a 9% CAGR by 2023.

The use of optical cameras is expected to be enhanced in the coming years; this is expected to create a better perspective for growth in the coming years for the 3D motion capture system market. The application of a 3D motion capture system in the entertainment sector is predicted to bolster the 3D motion capture system market.

Competitive Analysis

The reinvention of the supply chains by integrating robust technology in them is estimated to spur the development of the market in the coming period. The state of technological development is estimated to be staggered as the development of the global market is at a relative standstill. The effect of unpredictable events has created substantial barriers that will have to suitably addressed and overcome to achieve normalcy in the global market. The need to invest in building a robust consumer base is estimated to rank on the top priorities of market leaders for the upcoming period. The weakening of trade channels is projected to present new challenges that have to be overcome expediently in the coming years. The establishment of a definite competitive advantage is estimated to spur market development in the forecast period. The inducements offered by the government are expected to display a positive influence on the overall market development in the impending period.

The eminent contenders in the 3D motion capture system market Codamotion (U.K), Noraxon (U.S), Inc., Qualisys AB (Sweden), Optitrack (U.S), Phasespace (U.S)Inc., Phoenix Technologies (U.S), Inc., Motion Analysis Corporation (U.S), Synertial Labs Ltd (U.K), VICON Motion Systems Ltd.(U.K), Microsoft Corporation (U.S), Northern Digital Inc. (NDI), Xsens Technologies B.V (Netherlands) among others.

Segmental Analysis

The segment-based investigation of the 3D motion capture system market is carried out based on hardware, software, services, and end-users.

Based on the Hardware, the 3D motion capture system market is segmented into sensors/LEDs, accessories, cameras, and communication devices.

On the basis of software, the 3D motion capture system market has been segmented into plug-in software and packaged software.

Based on the services, the 3D motion capture system market consists of training, installation, consulting and planning, support and maintenances, and others.

On the basis of end-user, the 3D motion capture system market consists of animation, movement science, media and entertainment, engineering & design industrial, biomechanical research, medical and education, among others.

On the basis of regions, the 3D motion capture system market is segmented into the Asia Pacific, North Americas, Europe, and the rest of the regions.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional examination of the 3D motion capture system market includes regions such as the Asia Pacific, North Americas, Europe, and the rest of the regions. The technological expansion in pixel motion and immense definition clarity in X, Y, Z coordinate of angular drive in all three directions of motion analysis has motivated the 3D motion capture system market in the North American regional market. It has become the most critical region in 3D motion capture system market. The report states that the European region is expected to illustrate constructive growth in the 3D motion capture system market all through the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific nations like China, Japan, and India have a reasonable share in the 3D motion capture system market.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Market Introduction Research Methodology Market Dynamics Executive Summary Market Factor Analysis 3D Motion Capture System Market, By Segments Competitive Analysis

Continued…

