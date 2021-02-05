System on Module (SoM) Market Report Forecasts the Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Business and Analysis by 2027

Market Research Future (MRFR) in its latest report on the system on module discuss the impact of COVID pandemic of the SoM market size in China, the US and the UK across the assessment period. The expansion of the global System on Module (SoM) market across the review period 2018 to 2025 can be at 15% CAGR. The SoM market was recorded at USD 1.40 Bn in 2018. By 2025, the SoM market can value at USD 3.60 Bn, considering the effect of coronavirus. SoM solutions have resolved challenges, such as innovation in design products that can enhance connectivity, intelligence, and performance, while decreasing power consumption, cutting costs, and size management of products.

The rise in the adoption of SoM in the healthcare sector to facilitate real-time health diagnosis with the assistance of embedded systems and artificial intelligence (AI) by providing accurate results can promote the expansion of the system on module market. In addition, the surge in the need for portable and wireless gadgets, such as smart wearable medical fabric can fuel the rise of the SoM global market in the years to come.

Competitive Analysis

System on modules manufacturers are highly focused on the development of small and flexible solutions. The wide range of system on module industrial applications offering high performance and better reliability at affordable price can benefit the expansion of the worldwide system on module market.

Key Players

MRFR profiled some reputed names functioning in the system on module (SoM) global market. They are; Advantech Co., Ltd (Taiwan), AAEON Technology, Inc.(Taiwan), Toradex (Switzerland), Avalue Technology (Taiwan), Microchip Technology, Inc. (US), Avnet, Inc. (US), EMAC, Inc. (US), Axiomtek Co., Ltd (Taiwan), Connect Tech, Inc. (Canada), Congatec AG (Germany), National Instruments Corporation (US), Kontron S&T AG (Germany), Eurotech, Inc. (US), SECO S.p.An (Italy), TechNexion Ltd (Taiwan), Phytic (Germany), and VIA Technologies, Inc. (Taiwan).

Market Segmentation

The segment study of the global System on Module (SoM) market is based on two parameters. Type and application can two parameters on which the market segmentation is done. The type based segments of the system on module market are power architecture, arm architecture, and x86 architecture. The application based segments of the system on module market are transportation, test & measurement, entertainment, industrial automation, medical, and others.

Regional Analysis

The system on module market in the Asia Pacific region can dominate the world market. The proliferation of industrial automation solutions in enterprises of different countries, such as Taiwan, China, Japan, and India among regions of APAC can cause expansion of the regional SoM market across the assessment period. In North America, the system on module market is expected to boom in the years to come due to the rise in utility of SoM and effective technical support. In Europe, the system on module market is likely to rise at a high pace in the years to come. The increase in the development of autonomous cars across the US and Germany can prompt the SoM market growth in Europe.

