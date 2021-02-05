KVM Switch Market Insights 2021: Business Opportunity, Future Scope & Rising Demand By Top Vendors- Guntermann & Drunck GmbH, Black Box Corporation

Market Research Future (MRFR) evaluates the value of KVM Switch Market 2020 to be USD 1,155.8 Million in 2025. The market is also anticipated to advance at a noteworthy rate of 2.7% between 2019 and 2024, which is the assessment period. We will provide COVID-19 impact analysis with the report. KVM Switch Market was valued at USD 606.9 Million in 2017.

Market Highlights

Consumers are currently still opting for KVMs with the decline in the price of personal computers (PCs). KVM’s advantages such as savings in space, time and cost have increased its application in various industries including IT & Telecom, Marine, and Aerospace & Defence. International industry growth is driven by the increase of data center numbers across the globe. The technology has been in the market for many decades but the device has changed dramatically with technical advancements. Because of these advantages it is commonly used in all types of data centers. The design of green data centers or server rooms was also explored in greater detail. The need for green data centers has gained pace due in large part to different regulatory norms for optimizing energy use.

Companies Covered in this report:

Guntermann & Drunck GmbH (Germany), Black Box Corporation (US), Adder Technology Ltd (UK), Aten International Co., Ltd (Taiwan), SmartAVI, Inc. (US), IHSE GmbH (Germany), Gefen (US), Raritan (US), Vertiv Group Corp. (US), Icron (Canada), Austin Hughes Electronics Ltd (Hong Kong), APANTAC LLC (US), ABB (Switzerland), Evertz Technologies Limited (Canada), Raloy Inc (US), Network Technologies Inc. (US), KVM Tech (Austria), Matrox (Canada), RGB Spectrum (US), and Thinklogical (US).

Segmental Assessment

The global market for KVM has been segmented by Form, Service, Power, Os Support, Vertical, and Area.

The market was segmented into digital KVM matrix and analog KVM matrix according to the form.

The market was classified into KVM switches, KVM extensors, and KVM matrix managers and others based on the product.

The market was segmented into USB, Ethernet, RS-232, Infrarot, RS-485, and others based on the control. The USB segment accounted for 35.9 percent of the largest market share in 2018, while the rs-232 segment is projected to record 3.0 percent of the highest CAGR.

The market has been classified into Windows , Linux and others based on OS support. The Windows segment accounted for 68.7 percent of the largest market share in 2018, while the Linus segment is expected to record the highest CAGR of 3.7 percent during the forecast period.

The market was segmented into IT & telecommunications, broadcasting, government, aerospace & defence, BFSI, aviation, retail, and others, based on the vertical.

Regional Analysis

The global KVM Switch Market is geographically segmented into North America, Europe , Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. North America accounted for 37.65 per cent of the highest market share in 2018. During the forecast period North America is expected to hold the largest share in the KVM Switch Market. Rapid advances in digital technology are the reason for the growth of the KVM Switch Market in the region. The market is also expected to gain pace in the region due to the presence of early technology adopters.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Market Introduction Research Methodology Market Dynamics Executive Summary Market Factor Analysis KVM Switch Market, By Segments Competitive Analysis

Continued…

