Pharmacy Benefit Management Services Market 2021 Demand, Industry Analysis, Key Player profile, Size, Share, Growth, Trends 2024

Automatic Pill Dispenser Market Highlights:

The Global Automatic Pill Dispenser Market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period. It is anticipated that the market held a valuation of USD 1,700 million in 2018 and is projected to register a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period.

The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders and growing older population are the key factors driving the automatic pill dispenser market. As per the report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2017, nearly 92.1 million adults were dealing with at least one type of cardiovascular disease.

Various other factors such as the advancements in automatic pill dispenser, increasing geriatric population, untapped emerging markets, rise in regulatory approvals, and increasing investment on home care centers are also expected to propel the growth of the market.

However, the high cost of the system can hamper market growth over the forecast period.

Key Players:

Some of the key players in the global automatic pill dispenser market are Baxter International Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cerner Corporation, Capsa Healthcare, McKesson Corporation, Omnicell Inc., ScriptPro LLC, Swisslog Holdings AG, Yuyama Co.Ltd. Talyst, Inc., and others

Segmentation:

The global automatic pill dispenser market is segmented based on type, end user, and region.

The global market for automatic pill dispenser, by type, is segmented into a centralized, automated dispensing system, and decentralized the automated dispensing system. The centralized, automated dispensing system is further classified into robotic automated dispensing systems, and carousels. Furthermore, decentralized automated dispensing system is classified into a pharmacy-based automated dispensing system, ward-based automated dispensing system, and automated unit dose dispensing system.

Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and home healthcare.

In the current scope of the study, the segments mentioned above are covered into the four global regions, namely, the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and African region.

The automatic pill dispenser market in the Americas has further been segmented into North America and South America, with the North American market divided into the US and Canada.

The European automatic pill dispenser market has been segmented into Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Western Europe has been classified as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe. The automatic pill dispenser market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The automatic pill dispenser market in the Middle East & Africa has been segmented into the Middle East and Africa.

Regional Analysis:

The Americas dominated the global market for automatic pill dispenser owing to the rising geriatric population within the region. As per the data suggested by the United Census Bureau, by 2060, the US is projected to grow by 79 million people, from about 326 million today to 404 million. The population is projected to cross the 400-million threshold in 2058. Additionally, according to the WHO, in the US, more than 20% of the total population is likely to be aged 65 years or over by 2030. Rising participation of market players is also strongly impacting the growth of the Americas automatic pill dispenser market. Moreover, the rising prevalence of chronic disorders such as cardiovascular disorders, cancer, diabetes, and others are driving the growth of the market. For instance, according to the National Cancer Institute, in 2016, in the US, 15.5 million new cases of cancer were registered, and approximately USD 147.3 billion were spent for cancer care.

In 2018, it was estimated that Europe stood second in the global automatic pill dispenser market. Technological advancements, along with the availability of funding opportunities in research and innovation, will support market growth.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to represent the phenomenal market growth throughout the forecast period due to rising prevalence of chronic conditions, growing awareness about medications, and increasing healthcare expenditure. During 2016-2017, Australia spent nearly USD181 billion on health, which is more than USD 7,400 per person and 10% of overall economic activity.

On the other hand, the Middle East and Africa held the least share in the global automatic pill dispenser market due to the low economic development, especially within the African region.

