3D Semiconductor Packaging Market Is Set for a Rapid Growth and Expected to Reach USD 96 Billion by 2027 | Xilinx Inc., STMicroelectronics NV

3D semiconductor packaging relies on traditional methods of interconnectivity for exhibiting superior performance at reduced power. New interconnect schemes such as copper-to-copper hybrid bonding for enabling 3D integrated circuits can be beneficial to various manufacturers. The global 3D semiconductor packaging market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) looks at various approaches for packing multiple ICs and other trends and opportunities for the industry for the period of 2018 to 2023 (forecast period). The COVID-19 pandemic and its implications on manufacturing are explored in the report.

Market Scope

The global 3D semiconductor packaging market is expected to witness a CAGR of 16.25% during the forecast period for surpassing a valuation of USD 37,400 million by 2023.

Segmentation

By type, it is segmented into 3D WLP, 3D SIC, 3D SIP, and 3D IC. In 2017, the 3D SIP segment commanded 33.5% market share. During the forecast period, the segment is expected to surge at a robust CAGR of 15.0%. 3D SIP is primarily used in premium-grade products.

By packaging method, it is segmented into package on package, through class via (TGV), through silicon via (TSV), and others. In 2017, the through silicon via (TSV) segment stood at a market valuation of USD 6,372.0 million. In terms of revenue, the segment has made a significant contribution to the global 3D semiconductor packaging market. TSV contains high density and short connection hence it is preferred over package-on-package.

By end use, it is segmented into industrial, automotive, military and aerospace, consumer electronics, telecommunication, and others. The consumer electronics segment holds the largest share of the market in terms of value. In addition, the segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 15.99% during the review period and reach a valuation is excess of USD 11,700 million by 2023. This is primarily owing to robust growth of the consumer electronics sector in recent years.

Competitive Outlook

Xilinx Inc., ams AG, STMicroelectronics NV, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd., Intel Corporation, Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co., Ltd., Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc., Samsung Electronics Corporation Ltd., and Amkor Tecnhology Inc. are the key players.

asm AG, Amkor Technology Inc, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd are top players of the market.

Regional Analysis

On a regional level, Asia Pacific, led by China is expected to remain a highly attractive market for 3D semiconductor packaging during the review period. In 2018, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share in term of revenue and the trend is likely to continue over the next several years. Asia-Pacific 3D semiconductor packaging market is projected to increase at 18.9% CAGR during the forecast period. The market in the region is currently valued at more than USD 8,000 million. A strong presence of market players in the region has led to the faster development of 3D semiconductor packaging technologies and widespread availability semiconductor products. Furthermore, state-backed initiatives and investments are creating an environment where such cutting-edge technologies can thrive. This also supports a strong R&D pipeline for the semiconductor industry.

The market in North America held the second position in 2017 with a valuation of USD 3,888.2 million. During the forecast period, North America 3D semiconductor packaging market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 14.6%. Market’s growth in the region is driven the strong growth of electronics industry in countries such the US, Canada and Mexico.

