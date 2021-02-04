EMC Shielding and Test Equipment Market 2021 Expected to Showcase Extensive Growth, Business Opportunity | Industry analysis by Major Companies: Chomerics, 3M Company

As per the analysis by Market Research Future Reports (MRFR), the global EMC shielding and test equipment market is estimated to value USD 3,921.53 million with a significant CAGR by the end of 2024. EMC shielding and testing solutions are utilized in a broad range of industries which includes automotive, consumer electronics, and telecom.

The increasing demand for efficient shielding and testing solutions is projected to display EMC shielding and test equipment market opportunities. The established key players of the market invest enormously in research and development. Apart from this, they also adopt specific strategies that assist in expanding the market. Strategies like mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, investment, are the most adopted strategies. Moreover, due to the recent outbreak of COVID-19, the market is likely to have a changed mechanism. We will provide COVID-19 impact analysis with report.

Market Segmentation

The global EMC shielding and test equipment market can be segregated on the basis of application, type, and region.

On the basis of application, the global EMC shielding and test equipment market can be classified into defense & aerospace, IT & telecom, consumer electronics, automotive & industrial, healthcare, and others.

On the basis of type, the global EMC shielding and test equipment market can be classified into EMI shielding tapes, EMI enclosure, EMI gaskets, EMI shielding tapes, coatings & paints, vents & filters, and others.

On the basis of region, the global EMC shielding and test equipment market can be classified into Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa (MEA), North America.

Key Players

The forefront players of the global EMC shielding and test equipment market are Laird PLC¸ Chomerics, 3M Company, Inc., KGS Kitagawa industries CO., Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG, LTD, Kemtron Ltd., Leader Tech, Inc.¸ Keysight Technologies, Inc., ETS-Lindgren Inc., and HV Technologies, Inc., and others.

Regional Analysis

The geographical analysis of Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa (MEA), North America, has been conducted. As per the analysis, the APAC region dominates the market. The APAC region acquires more than one-third of the market share, which is the largest portion acquired by any of the regions. It is estimated to maintain its position during the review period. The demand for EMC shielding and test equipment solutions is rising due to the increasing investment in advancing the telecom infrastructure. Moreover, the presence of developing economies like India, Taiwan, and China has played a significant role in expanding the market. As per the study, the second position is attained by North America in terms of market value. The market is prospering due to the presence of established key players in the region. There is a significant contribution of North America to the expansion of the market. On the other hand, the RoW is likely to expand at a decent pace during the forecast period.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Market Introduction Research Methodology Market Dynamics Executive Summary Market Factor Analysis EMC Shielding and Test Equipment Market, By Segments Competitive Analysis

Continued…

