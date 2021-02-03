Medical Digital Imaging Devices Market 2024 Size Analysis, Growth Outlook, Key Players, Current Trends

Market Highlights

The Global Medical Digital Imaging Devices Market held a market value of USD 12.9 Billion in 2017 and is Projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period. Medical digital imaging devices are digital devices that are used to image the body to obtain a correct diagnosis and determine future care.

GET FREE SAMPLE COPY @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7880

Segmentation

The Global Medical Digital Imaging Devices Market has been segmented into component, deployment model, functionality, and end user.

By type, the market has been segmented into x-ray, computed tomography, ultrasound, MRI, and nuclear imaging. The x-ray segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to technological advancements.

On the basis of technology, the market has been segmented into 2D, B/W, Color, and 3D/4D.

The market, by end user, has been segmented into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers, and others.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global medical digital imaging devices market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Esaote SPA, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Hologic, Hitachi, and Shimadzu.

Regional Analysis

On a regional basis, the Americas is anticipated to dominate the global medical digital imaging devices market owing to the owing to increasing geriatric population, high prevalence of various chronic diseases, and a large number of diagnostic imaging centers. Additionally, fast adoption of technologically advanced imaging systems and increasing awareness of the benefits of early diagnosis of diseases is driving the growth of the market.

Europe accounts for the second largest market and holds a healthy share in the global medical digital imaging devices market due to major driving factors like availability of advanced treatment facilities, increasing healthcare expenditure, and flourishing medical device industry due to the presence of major market players.

RELATED REPORT

Active Electronic Components Market

https://www.openpr.com/news/2216313/active-electronic-components-market-trends-industry

Industrial Ethernet Switch Market

https://www.openpr.com/news/2211227/industrial-ethernet-switch-market-2020-global-leaders-hewlett

Data Fabric Market

https://www.openpr.com/news/2207673/data-fabric-market-driven-by-the-rising-demand-for-business

System of Insight Market

https://www.openpr.com/news/2202070/system-of-insight-market-by-manufacturers-regions-type

Entertainment Robots Market

https://www.openpr.com/news/2218466/entertainment-robots-market-to-touch-usd-3715-29-million

AR and VR Smart Glasses Market

https://www.openpr.com/news/2207700/ar-and-vr-smart-glasses-market-expected-to-reach-at-high-pace

Utility Asset Management Market

https://www.openpr.com/news/2202331/utility-asset-management-market-2020-with-impact-of-covid-19

Enterprise IoT Market

https://www.openpr.com/news/2099984/enterprise-iot-market-2020-global-leaders-analysis-amazon-web

Virtual Reality in Gaming Market

https://www.openpr.com/news/2095536/virtual-reality-in-gaming-market-outlook-and-analysis-to-2020

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), & Consulting Services. MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +16468459312

Email: [email protected]

https://thedailychronicle.in/