Smartphone Market Is Set for a Rapid Growth and Expected to Reach USD 2297.8 Billion by 2027 with Top Companies- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Apple

Market Research Future (MRFR) reports that Smartphone market estimated to accelerate the expansion and forecasted to note exponential growth in the forecast period 2020-2023. The market has encountered significant development over the recent years and is predictable to grow enormously. The necessity to engage customers, especially in a crisis, such as that of the recent COVID-19 pandemic is estimated to influence the long term development of the market.

The Global Smartphone Market is expected to grow from USD 520.3 billion in 2018 to USD 2297.8 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 16.4%, during the forecast period.

According to Market Research Future, the market for smartphones has been segmented on the basis of type, operating system, distribution channel, input device, and region.

A smartphone is a cellular phone that runs on an operating system and functions as a portable version of a computer. The smartphone also operates as portable digital media player, video camera, and navigational device. The operating system provides various features such as access to web pages and faster web browsing using 4G and 3G data networks and Wi-Fi support, along with mobile broadband, files download, games and movies, with the fundamental feature of communication with the help of messages and video chats.

Key Players

The prominent players in the smartphone market are Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd (South Korea), Apple Inc. (US), Google LLC (US), Xiaomi Corporation (China), Lenovo Group Limited (China), OnePlus Technology Co., Ltd (China), Microsoft Corporation (US),Nokia Corporation (Finland), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China), Guangdong OPPO Mobile Telecommunications Corp., Ltd (China), Vivo Communication Technology Co. Ltd (China), HTC Corporation (Taiwan), Sony Corporation (Japan), ZTE Corporation (China), LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea), and Panasonic Corporation (Japan) among others.

Get Free Sample [email protected] https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8165

Segmentation

The global smartphone market has been segmented into type, operating system, distribution channel, input device, and region.

By type, the smartphone market has been segmented into media-centric smartphones, entry-level smartphones, and performance smartphones. The media-centric smartphone segment has been classified into music smartphones, navigation smartphones, gaming smartphones, and camera smartphones.

the smartphone market has been segmented into media-centric smartphones, entry-level smartphones, and performance smartphones. The media-centric smartphone segment has been classified into music smartphones, navigation smartphones, gaming smartphones, and camera smartphones. By operating system, the market has been segmented into Android, iOS, and Windows.

the market has been segmented into Android, iOS, and Windows. By distribution channel, the smartphone market has been segmented into OEM, retailer, and e-commerce.

the smartphone market has been segmented into OEM, retailer, and e-commerce. By input device, the smartphone market has been segmented into touch screen and keypad.

the smartphone market has been segmented into touch screen and keypad. By region, the smartphone market has been segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

Regional Analysis

The global smartphone market has been segmented, by region, into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the early adoption of emerging technologies, the presence of global players, and suitable infrastructure support. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the smartphone market. The rapid industrialization in India and China is expected to drive the smartphone market in Asia-Pacific during the forecast period. The major countries identified to witness high growth in Asia-Pacific are China, Japan, India, and South Korea.

If you have any requirements, let know and we will customize the report according to your need.

FOR MORE DETAILS – https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/smartphone-market-8165

Intended Audience

System Integrators

OEMs/ODMs

Defense System Manufacturers

Electronic Component Manufacturers

Service Providers

Resellers and Distributors

Consultancy and advisory firms

Government Agencies

Consulting Firms

Research Institutes and Organizations

Technology Standards Organizations

Access Related Reports:

Organic Semiconductor Market Benefits from High Demand for Smartphones Post COVID-19 | Industry analysis by Major Companies: BASF SE, Sony Corporation, Novaled GmbH

Flash Memory Market to Witness Augmenting Demand, Business Trends, COVID – 19 Outbreak, Competitor Strategy, Industry Profit Growth

Converter Modules Market Driven by the growing demand for power-saving solutions | Know COVID-19 Analysis | Top Companies- ROHM Semiconductor, Delta Electronics

COVID-19 Impact On All-Flash Array Market Driver Analysis, Material Outlook, Manufacturing Cost Analysis By 2024 | Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, NetApp

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]

https://thedailychronicle.in/