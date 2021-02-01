Entertainment Robots Market Drives Growth with Rising Education of Young Minds | Growth Expected to Reach at a Highest CAGR of +23% with Top Companies- MATTEL, BLUEFROG ROBOTICS

Market Research Future highlights that the “Entertainment Robots Market” Growth to Rise Owing to Investments in AI, the global market 2020 is expected to expand rapidly, ensuring a significant market valuation USD 3715.29 million over the review period.

Entertainment robots are machines designed to interact with people by singing, dancing, and telling stories. The global entertainment robots market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) provides a broad outlook on the industry coupled with technological breakthroughs in robotics. It covers growth engines, challenges, opportunities, and trends for the period of 2017 to 2023 (forecast period). The COVID-19 outbreak and its effects are included in the report.

Market Scope

The global entertainment robots market is expected to grow from USD 981.25 million in 2016 to USD 3715.29 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 23.06% during the forecast period. Launch of robot dogs to serve as companions for old adults can drive the market demand. This is evident by its showcasing at exhibitions and retail outlets. Large geriatric populace, development of artificial intelligence, and increased animatronics can drive the demand for entertainment robots.

But high initial capital investment in R&D and technical complexities in the human-machine interface can challenge the market growth.

Segmentation

On the basis of product, the entertainment robots market is segmented into robot toys, educational robots, and robotic companion pets. Educational robots are used as part of the interactive learning of children in the field of education. The increasing demand of educational robots among trainers, educational institutes, and parents for educating children has impelled the market growth. These robots aid in problem-solving creatively, critical-thinking, and reasoning for small children or even the elderly population. On the other hand, the robotic companion pets are used among senior citizens who need companionship for therapeutic and wellness purposes and to curb loneliness. These companion pets make realistic pet sounds and gestures. On November 2017, Hasbro, Inc. designed smart robotic companions for older adults. These robots come embedded with AI capabilities to provide interactive companionship and to assist patients with medication reminders, find lost objects, and other actions.

By end user, it is targeted at sectors of education, retail, media, and others. The retail segment is expected to drive the demand in the global entertainment robots market owing to the increased income levels of customers and presence of retail chains. The use of welcoming robots such as Pepper for welcoming customers and resolving their queries can drive its demand in the segment. On the other hand, the education segment can contribute revenue to the market owing to the use of robots for educating young minds.

Get Free Sample [email protected] https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6686

Competitive Outlook

MATTEL, INC, BLUEFROG ROBOTICS, Hasbro, INC., KUKA, Modular Robotics, SPHERO, Lego, Sony Corporation, and Robobuilder are prominent players of the global entertainment robots market.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the entertainment robots market during the forecast period with the market value of 1821.78 million in 2023 due to advancements in camera, and sensor technology are propelling the demand for entertainment robots market in the region.

North America has successfully counted the second position in entertainment robots market. The use of notable robotic toys for promotion of commercial products coupled with their interactive behavior can drive the regional market demand.

If you have any requirements, let know and we will customize the report according to your need.

FOR MORE DETAILS – https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/educational-robots-market-6686

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Market Introduction Research Methodology Market Dynamics Executive Summary Market Factor Analysis Entertainment Robots Market, By Segments Competitive Analysis

Continued…

Also Read:

https://reportedtimes.com/robotic-end-effector-market-is-set-for-a-rapid-growth-and-expected-to-reach-us-4827-54-million-by-2025-schunk-gmbh-co-kg-abb/

https://reportedtimes.com/bring-your-own-device-market-to-escalate-revenues-to-usd-96-billion-by-2023-market-analysis-by-growth-demand-business-trends-competitor-strategy/

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]

https://thedailychronicle.in/