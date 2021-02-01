Energy Management System Market Analysis 2021: Growth Expected to Reach at a Highest CAGR of +18% with Top Companies- ABB Limited, Fujitsu, Honeywell International Inc.

Business Overview In its research report, Market Research Future (MRFR), emphasizes that over the forecast period, the global market 2021 is expected to expand rapidly, ensuring a significant market valuation USD ~89 Billion over the review period.

Overview

Energy management system is an energy-conserving system installed within regular homes and organizations. These systems are used for noting down the consumption of energy levels and collection of data essential for the conservation of energy. Prime purpose of these systems is to keep track of the progress upon making a thorough analysis of data present in meters, and upon monitoring, the outcomes got through this. These systems are efficient in terms of targeting those aspects responsible for conservation of energy.

Energy Management System Market is highly enriched through the growing adoption of energy management systems. Growing awareness among modern-day people towards waste management is cited as one of the prime factors behind the significant prospects of global Energy Management System Market. With a focus towards making the environment supremely enriched, this market is expected to grow in an even noteworthy fashion. Growing pressure among the factory owners towards regulation of environmental aspects is also one of the prime reasons behind the inspiring Energy Management System Market.

One of the major perks of Energy Management systems is their ability to lower expenses of fuel upon optimization of energy produced. This is a prime reason behind the growing interest in energy management systems. Naturally, this contributes towards the growth of Energy Management System. The global energy management system market is expected to grow at USD ~89 Billion by 2023. This growth rate is expected to be achieved at a significant rate of around 18% of CAGR during forecast period of 2017 and 2023.

Segmentation

The energy management system market is segmented in terms of software, solution, and vertical. The software segment can be further classified into utility EMS, industrial EMS, residential EMS, and enterprise carbon & energy management. The solution segment can be further classified into carbon energy management, demand response management, utility billing, and customer information system. Based on vertical, energy management system market is classified into IT, telecommunication, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Manufacturing. Based on Solution, the market is classified into Carbon Energy Management, Demand Response Management, Utility Billing & Customer Information System.

Key Players

Some of the major players in Global Energy Harvesting System Market include ABB Limited (Switzerland), Fujitsu (Japan), Honeywell International Inc.(U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Microchip Technology Inc. (U.S.), Convergence Wireless (U.S.), Cymbet Corporation (U.S.), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), and Texas Instruments (U.S.) among others.

Regional Analysis

Based on region, the global energy management system market is classified into domains like Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. North America is projected as the most dominant market of all, acquiring the highest market share globally in this market of energy management system powered by the significant growth in demand and a higher rate of adoption of building energy management systems (BEMS. Growing level of emphasis on maintaining a healthy environment across the globe has enriched the market. Europe is expected to be second most dominant region in this market. Prime reason behind this is due to inspiring government initiatives for implementation of energy-saving technologies and emphasis on renewable energy resources.

Industry news

Global energy management system market is speculated to remain the most significant in North America during the review period of 2017 and 2023. Greater emphasis on renewable energy technology and concerns towards maintaining high-end environment standards makes the market of global energy management system market thoroughly established across the globe.

