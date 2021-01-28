Plenoptic Camera Market Ensuring a Significant Market Valuation and a healthy CAGR of 18.4% Over The Review Period (2017-2023)

Market Research Future (MRFR), in its recently published research report, asserts that the global Plenoptic Camera market is likely to secure a substantial market valuation. Plenoptic Camera market is expected to grow from USD 785.5 million in 2017 to USD 2,108.5 million by 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.4% during the forecast period.

A plenoptic camera, also known as light field camera is a specialized device used to capture the detailed information about the light originating from the image captured. One of the major factors driving the plenoptic camera market is the growing travel industry. The global tourism industry has been valued in billions and contributes close to 10% of the global GDP. Although, these cameras are not much popular in the consumer sector, it has a decent presence in the enterprise and industrial verticals.

Key Players

The key players in the plenoptic camera market are identified across all the major regions based on their country of origin, presence across different regions, recent key developments, product diversification, and industry expertise. Some of them are—Lytro Inc (US), Apple Inc. (US), Pelican Imaging Corp. (US), Rebellion Photonics Inc. (US), Raytrix GmbH (Germany), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Canon Inc (Japan), OTOY Inc. (US), Sony Corporation (Japan), and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea). These players contribute a major proportion towards market growth. Apart from the top key players, the other players contribute nearly 30–35 % in the plenoptic camera market.

Segmentation

The global plenoptic camera market is segmented into product, application, and region.

By product, the market is segmented into standard plenoptic camera, focused plenoptic camera, and coded aperture camera.

the market is segmented into consumers, enterprises, and industrial. By region, the plenoptic camera market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world.

Regional Analysis

The global market for plenoptic camera is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of plenoptic camera market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world (including the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America).

Among the regions mentioned above, Asia-Pacific holds the market dominance owing to the presence of major players such as Sony Corporation, Canon, and Panasonic Corporatiopn. Apart from these, the demand of high resolution, high-focus cameras is increasing which is further creating the need of plenoptic cameras. Although, these cameras are not much popular in the consumer sector, it has a decent presence in the enterprise and industrial verticals. On the other hand, North America xholds the second position in plenoptic camera market in terms of revenue generation. This growth is owing to the high disposable income, and increased adoption of light field cameras in industries.

