Audio Amplifiers Market Is Set for a Rapid Growth and Expected to Reach USD 4,596.6 Million by 2026 | Top Vendors- STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments

Market Research Future (MRFR), in its recently published research report, asserts that the global Audio Amplifiers market is likely to secure a substantial market valuation. Audio Amplifiers market is expected to grow USD 4,596.6 Million by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during the forecast period.

Advancements in technology and the rapid adoption of smartphones, smart speakers, television sets, laptops, and other consumer electronics devices have boosted the demand for audio amplifiers across the globe. Furthermore, the developments in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth speakers and enhanced audio quality have also increased the integration of these circuits in consumer electronics products, which is also expected to drive the growth of the market.

Key Segments

Global Audio Amplifiers Market has been segmented based on Channel Type, Device, Class, End-User, and Region.

By Channel Type, the market has been segmented as a mono channel, two-channel, four-channel, six-channel, and others.

By Application, the market has been segmented into smartphones, television sets, home audio systems, desktops & laptops, tablets, automotive infotainment systems, professional audio systems, and others.

By Class, the market has been segmented into A, A/B, D, and others.

By End User, the market has been segmented into consumer electronics, automotive, entertainment, military & defense, and others

By Region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Key Players

MRFR recognizes the key players in the global audio amplifier market as STMicroelectronics (Netherlands), Texas Instruments (US), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (US), Analog Devices (US), Cirrus Logic (US), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Infineon Technologies (Germany), ON Semiconductor Corp. (US), Qualcomm Incorporated (US), ROHM Semiconductor (Japan), Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (US), and Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (US) among others.

The leading players keep innovating and investing in research & development to offer a cost-effective product portfolio. There have been recent mergers & acquisitions among the key players, a strategy employed by business entities to strengthen their reach.

Regional Analysis

Global Audio Amplifiers Market is estimated to grow at a significant rate in the future. The geographical analysis of the audio amplifiers market has been conducted for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America accounted for a significant market share in 2019 and is one of the developed regions having a large number of electronic devices manufacturers that use audio amplifiers. Similarly, the presence of audio amplifier manufacturers such as Texas Instruments, Analog Devices, ON Semiconductor Corp., and others in the region is fueling the growth of the market. Additionally, the high demand for advanced technologies in the region is also driving the market growth

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Market Introduction Research Methodology Market Dynamics Executive Summary Market Factor Analysis Audio Amplifiers Market, By Segments Competitive Analysis

Continued…

