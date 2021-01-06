Plastic Recycling Market 2021 Product Demand, Sales Volume And Revenue

The study addresses and examines the effect of the outbreak of COVID-19 on the global plastic recycling market, including possible opportunities and threats, drivers, and risks.

Plastic recycling is a process of recovering various classes of plastic material to be reused in other items, such as their original form. Items made from recycled plastic will typically not be recycled again.

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global plastic recycling market is expected to reach USD 2.45 billion at 5.82% CAGR from 2017 to 2028 (forecast period).

Before recycling, plastics undergo four separate phases – sorting, washing, shredding, and extruding. It is passed through these stages to ensure that it can be used for the production of different types of products. Plastic recycling is primarily carried out by two processes – heat compression and monomerization.

Plastic recycling helps save non-renewable fossil fuels, decreases the energy use used in the manufacture of new plastics, minimizes solid waste to landfill sites, and reduces emissions of gases such as carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. This exercise is primarily performed in the packaging, construction, textile, automotive, and other industries.

Market Dynamics

The global market for plastic recycling is expected to see significant growth in the forecast period. Factors such as increasing the use of plastic in the packaging sector, government support for recycling plastic, and the environmental effects of plastic disposal are driving the market. However, lack of awareness of recycling is likely to hinder the market.

Market Segmentation

The global plastic recycling market has been segmented based on material, recycling process, and application.

By material, the global plastic recycling market has been segmented into polyethylene terephthalate (PET), low-density polyethylene (LDPE), high-density polyethylene (HDPE), polypropylene (PP), and others. The polyethylene terephthalate (PET) segment dominates the market, owing to widely used applications such as packaging, electronics, construction, and others.

Regional Analysis

Region-specific analysis of the global plastic recycling market spans across the Americas, Europe, AsiaPacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa.

The Asia Pacific is marked by rapid economic growth, a rise in population, and a range of policies and regulations to promote environmental protection and waste management. China has been the receiving center of plastic waste from all over the world and has been seen as the pioneer of scrap consumers. With increasing awareness and positive economic health in the Asia Pacific, there is a strong set of frameworks for waste management.

China is a leading country in imports of plastic waste as it receives about 56% of global imports of plastic waste. Between 2006 and 2012, imports of plastic scrap in China rose from 5.9 million tons to 8.9 million tons.

In 2018, the Americas captured the second largest market share in the plastics recycling market. The region has seen tremendous growth due to advances in recycling technologies and awareness of recycling. In addition, numerous waste management regulations are driving the growth of the industry.

Key Players

Envision Plastics (US)

Custom Polymers, Inc. (US)

KW Plastics, Inc. (US)

Plastic Recycling Inc. (US)

UltrePET

LLC (US)

Green-O-Tech India (India)

CarbonLITE Industries (US)

MBA Polymers Inc. (US)

Seraphim Plastics (US)

Kuusakoski Group Oy (Finland).

