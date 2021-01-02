Water Electrolyser Equipment Market Analysis, Opportunity, Growth Driver, Application, Regional Demand, Forecasts, 2026 | Proton On-Site, 718th Research Institute of CSIC, Teledyne Energy Systems

“

The report titled Global Water Electrolyser Equipment Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Water Electrolyser Equipment market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Water Electrolyser Equipment market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Water Electrolyser Equipment market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Water Electrolyser Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Water Electrolyser Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Water Electrolyser Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Water Electrolyser Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Water Electrolyser Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Water Electrolyser Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Water Electrolyser Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Water Electrolyser Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Proton On-Site, 718th Research Institute of CSIC, Teledyne Energy Systems, Hydrogenics, Nel Hydrogen, Suzhou Jingli, Beijing Zhongdian, McPhy, Siemens, TianJin Mainland, Areva H2gen, Shandong Saksay Hydrogen Energy, Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment, Asahi Kasei, Idroenergy Spa, Erredue SpA, ShaanXi HuaQin, Kobelco Eco-Solutions, ELB Elektrolysetechnik GmbH, ITM Power, Toshiba

Market Segmentation by Product: Traditional Alkaline Water Electrolyser Equipment

PEM Water Electrolyser Equipment



Market Segmentation by Application: Power Plants

Steel Plant

Electronics and Photovoltaics

Industrial Gases

Energy Storage

Power to Gas

Others



The Water Electrolyser Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Water Electrolyser Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Water Electrolyser Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Water Electrolyser Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Water Electrolyser Equipment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Water Electrolyser Equipment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Water Electrolyser Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Water Electrolyser Equipment market?

Table of Contents:

1 Water Electrolyser Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Water Electrolyser Equipment

1.2 Water Electrolyser Equipment Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Water Electrolyser Equipment Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Traditional Alkaline Water Electrolyser Equipment

1.2.3 PEM Water Electrolyser Equipment

1.3 Water Electrolyser Equipment Segment by Application

1.3.1 Water Electrolyser Equipment Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Power Plants

1.3.3 Steel Plant

1.3.4 Electronics and Photovoltaics

1.3.5 Industrial Gases

1.3.6 Energy Storage

1.3.7 Power to Gas

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Global Water Electrolyser Equipment Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Water Electrolyser Equipment Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Water Electrolyser Equipment Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Water Electrolyser Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Water Electrolyser Equipment Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Water Electrolyser Equipment Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.6 Water Electrolyser Equipment Industry

1.7 Water Electrolyser Equipment Market Trends

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Water Electrolyser Equipment Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Water Electrolyser Equipment Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Water Electrolyser Equipment Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Water Electrolyser Equipment Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Water Electrolyser Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Water Electrolyser Equipment Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Water Electrolyser Equipment Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Water Electrolyser Equipment Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Water Electrolyser Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Water Electrolyser Equipment Production

3.4.1 North America Water Electrolyser Equipment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Water Electrolyser Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Water Electrolyser Equipment Production

3.5.1 Europe Water Electrolyser Equipment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Water Electrolyser Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Water Electrolyser Equipment Production

3.6.1 China Water Electrolyser Equipment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Water Electrolyser Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Water Electrolyser Equipment Production

3.7.1 Japan Water Electrolyser Equipment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Water Electrolyser Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4 Global Water Electrolyser Equipment Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Water Electrolyser Equipment Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Water Electrolyser Equipment Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Water Electrolyser Equipment Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Water Electrolyser Equipment Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Water Electrolyser Equipment Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Water Electrolyser Equipment Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Water Electrolyser Equipment Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Water Electrolyser Equipment Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Water Electrolyser Equipment Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Water Electrolyser Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Water Electrolyser Equipment Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Water Electrolyser Equipment Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

6 Global Water Electrolyser Equipment Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Water Electrolyser Equipment Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Water Electrolyser Equipment Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Water Electrolyser Equipment Business

7.1 Proton On-Site

7.1.1 Proton On-Site Water Electrolyser Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Proton On-Site Water Electrolyser Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Proton On-Site Water Electrolyser Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Proton On-Site Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 718th Research Institute of CSIC

7.2.1 718th Research Institute of CSIC Water Electrolyser Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 718th Research Institute of CSIC Water Electrolyser Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 718th Research Institute of CSIC Water Electrolyser Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 718th Research Institute of CSIC Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Teledyne Energy Systems

7.3.1 Teledyne Energy Systems Water Electrolyser Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Teledyne Energy Systems Water Electrolyser Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Teledyne Energy Systems Water Electrolyser Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Teledyne Energy Systems Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Hydrogenics

7.4.1 Hydrogenics Water Electrolyser Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Hydrogenics Water Electrolyser Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Hydrogenics Water Electrolyser Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Hydrogenics Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Nel Hydrogen

7.5.1 Nel Hydrogen Water Electrolyser Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Nel Hydrogen Water Electrolyser Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Nel Hydrogen Water Electrolyser Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Nel Hydrogen Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Suzhou Jingli

7.6.1 Suzhou Jingli Water Electrolyser Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Suzhou Jingli Water Electrolyser Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Suzhou Jingli Water Electrolyser Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Suzhou Jingli Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Beijing Zhongdian

7.7.1 Beijing Zhongdian Water Electrolyser Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Beijing Zhongdian Water Electrolyser Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Beijing Zhongdian Water Electrolyser Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 Beijing Zhongdian Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 McPhy

7.8.1 McPhy Water Electrolyser Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 McPhy Water Electrolyser Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 McPhy Water Electrolyser Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 McPhy Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Siemens

7.9.1 Siemens Water Electrolyser Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Siemens Water Electrolyser Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Siemens Water Electrolyser Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Siemens Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 TianJin Mainland

7.10.1 TianJin Mainland Water Electrolyser Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 TianJin Mainland Water Electrolyser Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 TianJin Mainland Water Electrolyser Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 TianJin Mainland Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Areva H2gen

7.11.1 Areva H2gen Water Electrolyser Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 Areva H2gen Water Electrolyser Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 Areva H2gen Water Electrolyser Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Areva H2gen Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 Shandong Saksay Hydrogen Energy

7.12.1 Shandong Saksay Hydrogen Energy Water Electrolyser Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 Shandong Saksay Hydrogen Energy Water Electrolyser Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 Shandong Saksay Hydrogen Energy Water Electrolyser Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 Shandong Saksay Hydrogen Energy Main Business and Markets Served

7.13 Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment

7.13.1 Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment Water Electrolyser Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.13.2 Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment Water Electrolyser Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.13.3 Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment Water Electrolyser Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.13.4 Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment Main Business and Markets Served

7.14 Asahi Kasei

7.14.1 Asahi Kasei Water Electrolyser Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.14.2 Asahi Kasei Water Electrolyser Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.14.3 Asahi Kasei Water Electrolyser Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.14.4 Asahi Kasei Main Business and Markets Served

7.15 Idroenergy Spa

7.15.1 Idroenergy Spa Water Electrolyser Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.15.2 Idroenergy Spa Water Electrolyser Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.15.3 Idroenergy Spa Water Electrolyser Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.15.4 Idroenergy Spa Main Business and Markets Served

7.16 Erredue SpA

7.16.1 Erredue SpA Water Electrolyser Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.16.2 Erredue SpA Water Electrolyser Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.16.3 Erredue SpA Water Electrolyser Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.16.4 Erredue SpA Main Business and Markets Served

7.17 ShaanXi HuaQin

7.17.1 ShaanXi HuaQin Water Electrolyser Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.17.2 ShaanXi HuaQin Water Electrolyser Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.17.3 ShaanXi HuaQin Water Electrolyser Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.17.4 ShaanXi HuaQin Main Business and Markets Served

7.18 Kobelco Eco-Solutions

7.18.1 Kobelco Eco-Solutions Water Electrolyser Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.18.2 Kobelco Eco-Solutions Water Electrolyser Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.18.3 Kobelco Eco-Solutions Water Electrolyser Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.18.4 Kobelco Eco-Solutions Main Business and Markets Served

7.19 ELB Elektrolysetechnik GmbH

7.19.1 ELB Elektrolysetechnik GmbH Water Electrolyser Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.19.2 ELB Elektrolysetechnik GmbH Water Electrolyser Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.19.3 ELB Elektrolysetechnik GmbH Water Electrolyser Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.19.4 ELB Elektrolysetechnik GmbH Main Business and Markets Served

7.20 ITM Power

7.20.1 ITM Power Water Electrolyser Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.20.2 ITM Power Water Electrolyser Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.20.3 ITM Power Water Electrolyser Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.20.4 ITM Power Main Business and Markets Served

7.21 Toshiba

7.21.1 Toshiba Water Electrolyser Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.21.2 Toshiba Water Electrolyser Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.21.3 Toshiba Water Electrolyser Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.21.4 Toshiba Main Business and Markets Served

8 Water Electrolyser Equipment Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Water Electrolyser Equipment Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Water Electrolyser Equipment

8.4 Water Electrolyser Equipment Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Water Electrolyser Equipment Distributors List

9.3 Water Electrolyser Equipment Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Water Electrolyser Equipment (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Water Electrolyser Equipment (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Water Electrolyser Equipment (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Water Electrolyser Equipment Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Water Electrolyser Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Water Electrolyser Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Water Electrolyser Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Water Electrolyser Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Water Electrolyser Equipment

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Water Electrolyser Equipment by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Water Electrolyser Equipment by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Water Electrolyser Equipment by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Water Electrolyser Equipment

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Water Electrolyser Equipment by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Water Electrolyser Equipment by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Water Electrolyser Equipment by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Water Electrolyser Equipment by Application (2021-2026)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

