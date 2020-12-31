Retail Automation Equipment Market Growth Till 2026, By Applications , Type, Regional And Forecasts Report | Datalogic S.p.A (Italy), First Data Corporation (US), NCR Corporation (US)

“

The report titled Global Retail Automation Equipment Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Retail Automation Equipment market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Retail Automation Equipment market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Retail Automation Equipment market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Retail Automation Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Retail Automation Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Retail Automation Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Retail Automation Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Retail Automation Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Retail Automation Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Retail Automation Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Retail Automation Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Datalogic S.p.A (Italy), First Data Corporation (US), NCR Corporation (US), Fujitsu Limited (Japan), Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions(US), Honeywell Scanning and Mobility (US), Kuka AG (Germany), Wincor Nixdorf AG (Germany), Pricer AB (Sweden), Zebra Technologies Corporation (US), Posiflex Technology(Taiwan), E&K Automation GmbH (Germany), Kiosk & Display LLC (US), Hunan Kimma Intelligent Equipment Manufacture

Market Segmentation by Product: Vending Machine

Scanner

Electronic Label Machine

Other



Market Segmentation by Application: Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Single Item Stores

Fuel Stations

Retail Pharmacies



The Retail Automation Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Retail Automation Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Retail Automation Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Retail Automation Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Retail Automation Equipment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Retail Automation Equipment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Retail Automation Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Retail Automation Equipment market?

Table of Contents:

1 Retail Automation Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Retail Automation Equipment

1.2 Retail Automation Equipment Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Retail Automation Equipment Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Vending Machine

1.2.3 Scanner

1.2.4 Electronic Label Machine

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Retail Automation Equipment Segment by Application

1.3.1 Retail Automation Equipment Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Hypermarkets

1.3.3 Supermarkets

1.3.4 Single Item Stores

1.3.5 Fuel Stations

1.3.6 Retail Pharmacies

1.4 Global Retail Automation Equipment Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Retail Automation Equipment Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Retail Automation Equipment Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Retail Automation Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Retail Automation Equipment Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Retail Automation Equipment Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.6 Retail Automation Equipment Industry

1.7 Retail Automation Equipment Market Trends

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Retail Automation Equipment Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Retail Automation Equipment Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Retail Automation Equipment Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Retail Automation Equipment Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Retail Automation Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Retail Automation Equipment Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Retail Automation Equipment Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Retail Automation Equipment Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Retail Automation Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Retail Automation Equipment Production

3.4.1 North America Retail Automation Equipment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Retail Automation Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Retail Automation Equipment Production

3.5.1 Europe Retail Automation Equipment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Retail Automation Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Retail Automation Equipment Production

3.6.1 China Retail Automation Equipment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Retail Automation Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Retail Automation Equipment Production

3.7.1 Japan Retail Automation Equipment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Retail Automation Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4 Global Retail Automation Equipment Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Retail Automation Equipment Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Retail Automation Equipment Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Retail Automation Equipment Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Retail Automation Equipment Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Retail Automation Equipment Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Retail Automation Equipment Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Retail Automation Equipment Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Retail Automation Equipment Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Retail Automation Equipment Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Retail Automation Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Retail Automation Equipment Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Retail Automation Equipment Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

6 Global Retail Automation Equipment Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Retail Automation Equipment Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Retail Automation Equipment Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Retail Automation Equipment Business

7.1 Datalogic S.p.A (Italy)

7.1.1 Datalogic S.p.A (Italy) Retail Automation Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Datalogic S.p.A (Italy) Retail Automation Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Datalogic S.p.A (Italy) Retail Automation Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Datalogic S.p.A (Italy) Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 First Data Corporation (US)

7.2.1 First Data Corporation (US) Retail Automation Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 First Data Corporation (US) Retail Automation Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 First Data Corporation (US) Retail Automation Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 First Data Corporation (US) Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 NCR Corporation (US)

7.3.1 NCR Corporation (US) Retail Automation Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 NCR Corporation (US) Retail Automation Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 NCR Corporation (US) Retail Automation Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 NCR Corporation (US) Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Fujitsu Limited (Japan)

7.4.1 Fujitsu Limited (Japan) Retail Automation Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Fujitsu Limited (Japan) Retail Automation Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Fujitsu Limited (Japan) Retail Automation Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Fujitsu Limited (Japan) Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions(US)

7.5.1 Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions(US) Retail Automation Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions(US) Retail Automation Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions(US) Retail Automation Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions(US) Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Honeywell Scanning and Mobility (US)

7.6.1 Honeywell Scanning and Mobility (US) Retail Automation Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Honeywell Scanning and Mobility (US) Retail Automation Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Honeywell Scanning and Mobility (US) Retail Automation Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Honeywell Scanning and Mobility (US) Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Kuka AG (Germany)

7.7.1 Kuka AG (Germany) Retail Automation Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Kuka AG (Germany) Retail Automation Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Kuka AG (Germany) Retail Automation Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 Kuka AG (Germany) Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Wincor Nixdorf AG (Germany)

7.8.1 Wincor Nixdorf AG (Germany) Retail Automation Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Wincor Nixdorf AG (Germany) Retail Automation Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Wincor Nixdorf AG (Germany) Retail Automation Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Wincor Nixdorf AG (Germany) Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Pricer AB (Sweden)

7.9.1 Pricer AB (Sweden) Retail Automation Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Pricer AB (Sweden) Retail Automation Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Pricer AB (Sweden) Retail Automation Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Pricer AB (Sweden) Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Zebra Technologies Corporation (US)

7.10.1 Zebra Technologies Corporation (US) Retail Automation Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Zebra Technologies Corporation (US) Retail Automation Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Zebra Technologies Corporation (US) Retail Automation Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Zebra Technologies Corporation (US) Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Posiflex Technology(Taiwan)

7.11.1 Posiflex Technology(Taiwan) Retail Automation Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 Posiflex Technology(Taiwan) Retail Automation Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 Posiflex Technology(Taiwan) Retail Automation Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Posiflex Technology(Taiwan) Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 E&K Automation GmbH (Germany)

7.12.1 E&K Automation GmbH (Germany) Retail Automation Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 E&K Automation GmbH (Germany) Retail Automation Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 E&K Automation GmbH (Germany) Retail Automation Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 E&K Automation GmbH (Germany) Main Business and Markets Served

7.13 Kiosk & Display LLC (US)

7.13.1 Kiosk & Display LLC (US) Retail Automation Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.13.2 Kiosk & Display LLC (US) Retail Automation Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.13.3 Kiosk & Display LLC (US) Retail Automation Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.13.4 Kiosk & Display LLC (US) Main Business and Markets Served

7.14 Hunan Kimma Intelligent Equipment Manufacture

7.14.1 Hunan Kimma Intelligent Equipment Manufacture Retail Automation Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.14.2 Hunan Kimma Intelligent Equipment Manufacture Retail Automation Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.14.3 Hunan Kimma Intelligent Equipment Manufacture Retail Automation Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.14.4 Hunan Kimma Intelligent Equipment Manufacture Main Business and Markets Served

8 Retail Automation Equipment Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Retail Automation Equipment Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Retail Automation Equipment

8.4 Retail Automation Equipment Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Retail Automation Equipment Distributors List

9.3 Retail Automation Equipment Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Retail Automation Equipment (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Retail Automation Equipment (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Retail Automation Equipment (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Retail Automation Equipment Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Retail Automation Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Retail Automation Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Retail Automation Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Retail Automation Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Retail Automation Equipment

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Retail Automation Equipment by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Retail Automation Equipment by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Retail Automation Equipment by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Retail Automation Equipment

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Retail Automation Equipment by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Retail Automation Equipment by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Retail Automation Equipment by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Retail Automation Equipment by Application (2021-2026)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

