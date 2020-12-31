Nylon Yarn Market Company Profiles, Segments, Size, Landscape, Demand and Recent Trends, Industry Analysis, Business Outlook, Current and Future Growth By 2026 | KOLON INDUSTRIES, INC., JCT Limited

“

The report titled Global Nylon Yarn Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Nylon Yarn market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Nylon Yarn market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Nylon Yarn market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Nylon Yarn market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Nylon Yarn report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Nylon Yarn report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Nylon Yarn market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Nylon Yarn market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Nylon Yarn market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Nylon Yarn market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Nylon Yarn market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: KOLON INDUSTRIES, INC., JCT Limited, Zimmer AG, SRF, SUNTEX FIBER CO., LTD, Acelon Chemicals & Fiber Corp, Century Enka, Unifi, Radici Partecipazioni, HYOSUNG, Nilit, Patagonia, Martex Fiber

Market Segmentation by Product: Polyamide 66

Polyamide 610

Nylon 6

Other



Market Segmentation by Application: Engineering Plastics

Medical Textiles

Nets

Conveyor Belt

Other



The Nylon Yarn Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Nylon Yarn market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Nylon Yarn market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Nylon Yarn market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Nylon Yarn industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Nylon Yarn market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Nylon Yarn market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Nylon Yarn market?

Table of Contents:

1 Nylon Yarn Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Nylon Yarn

1.2 Nylon Yarn Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Nylon Yarn Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Polyamide 66

1.2.3 Polyamide 610

1.2.4 Nylon 6

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Nylon Yarn Segment by Application

1.3.1 Nylon Yarn Sales Comparison by Application: (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Engineering Plastics

1.3.3 Medical Textiles

1.3.4 Nets

1.3.5 Conveyor Belt

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Global Nylon Yarn Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Nylon Yarn Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Nylon Yarn Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Nylon Yarn Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2 Global Nylon Yarn Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Nylon Yarn Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Nylon Yarn Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Nylon Yarn Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Nylon Yarn Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Nylon Yarn Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Nylon Yarn Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Nylon Yarn Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Nylon Yarn Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Nylon Yarn Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Nylon Yarn Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Nylon Yarn Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Nylon Yarn Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Nylon Yarn Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Nylon Yarn Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Nylon Yarn Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Nylon Yarn Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Nylon Yarn Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Nylon Yarn Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Nylon Yarn Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Nylon Yarn Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Nylon Yarn Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Nylon Yarn Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Nylon Yarn Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Nylon Yarn Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Nylon Yarn Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE

4 Global Nylon Yarn Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Nylon Yarn Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Nylon Yarn Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Nylon Yarn Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Nylon Yarn Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Nylon Yarn Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Nylon Yarn Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Nylon Yarn Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Nylon Yarn Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Nylon Yarn Business

6.1 KOLON INDUSTRIES, INC.

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 KOLON INDUSTRIES, INC. Description, Business Overview

6.1.3 KOLON INDUSTRIES, INC. Nylon Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 KOLON INDUSTRIES, INC. Products Offered

6.1.5 KOLON INDUSTRIES, INC. Recent Development

6.2 JCT Limited

6.2.1 JCT Limited Corporation Information

6.2.2 JCT Limited Description, Business Overview

6.2.3 JCT Limited Nylon Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 JCT Limited Products Offered

6.2.5 JCT Limited Recent Development

6.3 Zimmer AG

6.3.1 Zimmer AG Corporation Information

6.3.2 Zimmer AG Description, Business Overview

6.3.3 Zimmer AG Nylon Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Zimmer AG Products Offered

6.3.5 Zimmer AG Recent Development

6.4 SRF

6.4.1 SRF Corporation Information

6.4.2 SRF Description, Business Overview

6.4.3 SRF Nylon Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 SRF Products Offered

6.4.5 SRF Recent Development

6.5 SUNTEX FIBER CO., LTD

6.5.1 SUNTEX FIBER CO., LTD Corporation Information

6.5.2 SUNTEX FIBER CO., LTD Description, Business Overview

6.5.3 SUNTEX FIBER CO., LTD Nylon Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 SUNTEX FIBER CO., LTD Products Offered

6.5.5 SUNTEX FIBER CO., LTD Recent Development

6.6 Acelon Chemicals & Fiber Corp

6.6.1 Acelon Chemicals & Fiber Corp Corporation Information

6.6.2 Acelon Chemicals & Fiber Corp Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 Acelon Chemicals & Fiber Corp Nylon Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Acelon Chemicals & Fiber Corp Products Offered

6.6.5 Acelon Chemicals & Fiber Corp Recent Development

6.7 Century Enka

6.6.1 Century Enka Corporation Information

6.6.2 Century Enka Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 Century Enka Nylon Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Century Enka Products Offered

6.7.5 Century Enka Recent Development

6.8 Unifi

6.8.1 Unifi Corporation Information

6.8.2 Unifi Description, Business Overview

6.8.3 Unifi Nylon Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Unifi Products Offered

6.8.5 Unifi Recent Development

6.9 Radici Partecipazioni

6.9.1 Radici Partecipazioni Corporation Information

6.9.2 Radici Partecipazioni Description, Business Overview

6.9.3 Radici Partecipazioni Nylon Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Radici Partecipazioni Products Offered

6.9.5 Radici Partecipazioni Recent Development

6.10 HYOSUNG

6.10.1 HYOSUNG Corporation Information

6.10.2 HYOSUNG Description, Business Overview

6.10.3 HYOSUNG Nylon Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 HYOSUNG Products Offered

6.10.5 HYOSUNG Recent Development

6.11 Nilit

6.11.1 Nilit Corporation Information

6.11.2 Nilit Nylon Yarn Description, Business Overview

6.11.3 Nilit Nylon Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Nilit Products Offered

6.11.5 Nilit Recent Development

6.12 Patagonia

6.12.1 Patagonia Corporation Information

6.12.2 Patagonia Nylon Yarn Description, Business Overview

6.12.3 Patagonia Nylon Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Patagonia Products Offered

6.12.5 Patagonia Recent Development

6.13 Martex Fiber

6.13.1 Martex Fiber Corporation Information

6.13.2 Martex Fiber Nylon Yarn Description, Business Overview

6.13.3 Martex Fiber Nylon Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 Martex Fiber Products Offered

6.13.5 Martex Fiber Recent Development

7 Nylon Yarn Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Nylon Yarn Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Nylon Yarn

7.4 Nylon Yarn Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Nylon Yarn Distributors List

8.3 Nylon Yarn Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Nylon Yarn Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Nylon Yarn by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Nylon Yarn by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Nylon Yarn Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Nylon Yarn by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Nylon Yarn by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Nylon Yarn Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Nylon Yarn by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Nylon Yarn by Region (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

