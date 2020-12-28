Automatic Rolling Door Market 2020: Global Industry Size, Outlook, Share, Demand, Manufacturers And Forecast Analysis 2020-2026 | Cornell Cookson, Inkema, NORDIC door

“

The report titled Global Automatic Rolling Door Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Automatic Rolling Door market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Automatic Rolling Door market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Automatic Rolling Door market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Automatic Rolling Door market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Automatic Rolling Door report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Automatic Rolling Door report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Automatic Rolling Door market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Automatic Rolling Door market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Automatic Rolling Door market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Automatic Rolling Door market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Automatic Rolling Door market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Automatic Rolling Door Market Research Report: Cornell Cookson, Inkema, NORDIC door, Rytec, Shree Mahalaxmi Rolling Shutters, Novoferm, Alpha Deuren, Rite-Hite, ENERCO, Texas Overhead Door, ASSA ABLOY

Global Automatic Rolling Door Market Segmentation by Product: Remote Control Type

Infrared Type

Others



Global Automatic Rolling Door Market Segmentation by Application: Warehouse

Parking Lot

Factory

Others



The Automatic Rolling Door Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Automatic Rolling Door market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Automatic Rolling Door market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automatic Rolling Door market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Automatic Rolling Door industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automatic Rolling Door market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automatic Rolling Door market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automatic Rolling Door market?

Table of Contents:

1 Automatic Rolling Door Market Overview

1.1 Automatic Rolling Door Product Overview

1.2 Automatic Rolling Door Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Remote Control Type

1.2.2 Infrared Type

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global Automatic Rolling Door Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Automatic Rolling Door Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Automatic Rolling Door Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Automatic Rolling Door Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Automatic Rolling Door Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Automatic Rolling Door Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Automatic Rolling Door Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Automatic Rolling Door Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Automatic Rolling Door Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Automatic Rolling Door Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Automatic Rolling Door Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Automatic Rolling Door Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Automatic Rolling Door Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Automatic Rolling Door Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Automatic Rolling Door Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Automatic Rolling Door Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Automatic Rolling Door Industry

1.5.1.1 Automatic Rolling Door Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Automatic Rolling Door Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Automatic Rolling Door Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Automatic Rolling Door Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Automatic Rolling Door Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Automatic Rolling Door Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Automatic Rolling Door Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Automatic Rolling Door Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Automatic Rolling Door Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automatic Rolling Door Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Automatic Rolling Door Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Automatic Rolling Door as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automatic Rolling Door Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Automatic Rolling Door Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Automatic Rolling Door Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Automatic Rolling Door Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Automatic Rolling Door Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Automatic Rolling Door Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Automatic Rolling Door Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Automatic Rolling Door Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Automatic Rolling Door Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Automatic Rolling Door Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Automatic Rolling Door Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Automatic Rolling Door Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Automatic Rolling Door Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Automatic Rolling Door Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Automatic Rolling Door Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Automatic Rolling Door Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Automatic Rolling Door Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Automatic Rolling Door Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Automatic Rolling Door Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Automatic Rolling Door Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Automatic Rolling Door Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Automatic Rolling Door Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Automatic Rolling Door Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Automatic Rolling Door Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Automatic Rolling Door Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Automatic Rolling Door Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Automatic Rolling Door Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Automatic Rolling Door by Application

4.1 Automatic Rolling Door Segment by Application

4.1.1 Warehouse

4.1.2 Parking Lot

4.1.3 Factory

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Automatic Rolling Door Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Automatic Rolling Door Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Automatic Rolling Door Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Automatic Rolling Door Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Automatic Rolling Door by Application

4.5.2 Europe Automatic Rolling Door by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Automatic Rolling Door by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Automatic Rolling Door by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Automatic Rolling Door by Application

5 North America Automatic Rolling Door Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Automatic Rolling Door Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Automatic Rolling Door Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Automatic Rolling Door Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Automatic Rolling Door Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Automatic Rolling Door Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Automatic Rolling Door Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Automatic Rolling Door Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Automatic Rolling Door Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Automatic Rolling Door Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Automatic Rolling Door Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Automatic Rolling Door Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Automatic Rolling Door Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Automatic Rolling Door Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Automatic Rolling Door Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Automatic Rolling Door Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Automatic Rolling Door Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Automatic Rolling Door Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automatic Rolling Door Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automatic Rolling Door Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automatic Rolling Door Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automatic Rolling Door Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Automatic Rolling Door Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Automatic Rolling Door Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Automatic Rolling Door Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Automatic Rolling Door Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Automatic Rolling Door Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Automatic Rolling Door Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Automatic Rolling Door Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Automatic Rolling Door Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Automatic Rolling Door Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Automatic Rolling Door Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Automatic Rolling Door Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Automatic Rolling Door Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Automatic Rolling Door Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Automatic Rolling Door Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Automatic Rolling Door Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Automatic Rolling Door Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Automatic Rolling Door Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Automatic Rolling Door Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Automatic Rolling Door Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Automatic Rolling Door Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automatic Rolling Door Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automatic Rolling Door Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automatic Rolling Door Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automatic Rolling Door Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Automatic Rolling Door Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Automatic Rolling Door Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Automatic Rolling Door Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automatic Rolling Door Business

10.1 Cornell Cookson

10.1.1 Cornell Cookson Corporation Information

10.1.2 Cornell Cookson Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Cornell Cookson Automatic Rolling Door Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Cornell Cookson Automatic Rolling Door Products Offered

10.1.5 Cornell Cookson Recent Development

10.2 Inkema

10.2.1 Inkema Corporation Information

10.2.2 Inkema Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Inkema Automatic Rolling Door Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Cornell Cookson Automatic Rolling Door Products Offered

10.2.5 Inkema Recent Development

10.3 NORDIC door

10.3.1 NORDIC door Corporation Information

10.3.2 NORDIC door Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 NORDIC door Automatic Rolling Door Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 NORDIC door Automatic Rolling Door Products Offered

10.3.5 NORDIC door Recent Development

10.4 Rytec

10.4.1 Rytec Corporation Information

10.4.2 Rytec Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Rytec Automatic Rolling Door Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Rytec Automatic Rolling Door Products Offered

10.4.5 Rytec Recent Development

10.5 Shree Mahalaxmi Rolling Shutters

10.5.1 Shree Mahalaxmi Rolling Shutters Corporation Information

10.5.2 Shree Mahalaxmi Rolling Shutters Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Shree Mahalaxmi Rolling Shutters Automatic Rolling Door Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Shree Mahalaxmi Rolling Shutters Automatic Rolling Door Products Offered

10.5.5 Shree Mahalaxmi Rolling Shutters Recent Development

10.6 Novoferm

10.6.1 Novoferm Corporation Information

10.6.2 Novoferm Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Novoferm Automatic Rolling Door Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Novoferm Automatic Rolling Door Products Offered

10.6.5 Novoferm Recent Development

10.7 Alpha Deuren

10.7.1 Alpha Deuren Corporation Information

10.7.2 Alpha Deuren Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Alpha Deuren Automatic Rolling Door Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Alpha Deuren Automatic Rolling Door Products Offered

10.7.5 Alpha Deuren Recent Development

10.8 Rite-Hite

10.8.1 Rite-Hite Corporation Information

10.8.2 Rite-Hite Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Rite-Hite Automatic Rolling Door Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Rite-Hite Automatic Rolling Door Products Offered

10.8.5 Rite-Hite Recent Development

10.9 ENERCO

10.9.1 ENERCO Corporation Information

10.9.2 ENERCO Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 ENERCO Automatic Rolling Door Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 ENERCO Automatic Rolling Door Products Offered

10.9.5 ENERCO Recent Development

10.10 Texas Overhead Door

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Automatic Rolling Door Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Texas Overhead Door Automatic Rolling Door Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Texas Overhead Door Recent Development

10.11 ASSA ABLOY

10.11.1 ASSA ABLOY Corporation Information

10.11.2 ASSA ABLOY Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 ASSA ABLOY Automatic Rolling Door Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 ASSA ABLOY Automatic Rolling Door Products Offered

10.11.5 ASSA ABLOY Recent Development

11 Automatic Rolling Door Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Automatic Rolling Door Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Automatic Rolling Door Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

