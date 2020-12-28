Medical Adhesives Market Size, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts to 2026 | Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson), Medtronic, B. Braun

“

The report titled Global Medical Adhesives Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Medical Adhesives market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Medical Adhesives market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Medical Adhesives market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Medical Adhesives market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Medical Adhesives report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Medical Adhesives report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Medical Adhesives market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Medical Adhesives market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Medical Adhesives market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Medical Adhesives market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Medical Adhesives market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Medical Adhesives Market Research Report: Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson), Medtronic, B. Braun, Henkel, GEM S.R.L., GluStitch, Baxter International, Chemence, Adhesion Biomedical, Cohera Medical

Global Medical Adhesives Market Segmentation by Product: Water Type

Solvent Type

Solids & Hot Melt Type



Global Medical Adhesives Market Segmentation by Application: Dental

Medical Equipment And Appliances

Internal Medicine

Surgical

Other



The Medical Adhesives Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Medical Adhesives market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Medical Adhesives market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Medical Adhesives market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Medical Adhesives industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Medical Adhesives market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Medical Adhesives market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Medical Adhesives market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Medical Adhesives Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Medical Adhesives Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Water Type

1.2.3 Solvent Type

1.2.4 Solids & Hot Melt Type

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Medical Adhesives Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Dental

1.3.3 Medical Equipment And Appliances

1.3.4 Internal Medicine

1.3.5 Surgical

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Medical Adhesives Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Medical Adhesives Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Medical Adhesives Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Medical Adhesives, Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.3 Medical Adhesives Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Medical Adhesives Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Medical Adhesives Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Medical Adhesives Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Medical Adhesives Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Medical Adhesives Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Medical Adhesives Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Medical Adhesives Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Medical Adhesives Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Medical Adhesives Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Medical Adhesives Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Medical Adhesives Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Medical Adhesives Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Medical Adhesives Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Medical Adhesives Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Medical Adhesives Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Medical Adhesives Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Medical Adhesives Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Medical Adhesives Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Medical Adhesives Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Medical Adhesives Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Medical Adhesives Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Medical Adhesives Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Medical Adhesives Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Medical Adhesives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Medical Adhesives Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Medical Adhesives Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Medical Adhesives Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Medical Adhesives Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Medical Adhesives Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Medical Adhesives Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Medical Adhesives Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Medical Adhesives Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Medical Adhesives Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Medical Adhesives Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Medical Adhesives Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Medical Adhesives Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Medical Adhesives Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Medical Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China Medical Adhesives Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China Medical Adhesives Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China Medical Adhesives Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China Medical Adhesives Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Medical Adhesives Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top Medical Adhesives Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China Medical Adhesives Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China Medical Adhesives Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China Medical Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China Medical Adhesives Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 China Medical Adhesives Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China Medical Adhesives Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China Medical Adhesives Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China Medical Adhesives Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 China Medical Adhesives Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China Medical Adhesives Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Medical Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China Medical Adhesives Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China Medical Adhesives Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China Medical Adhesives Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China Medical Adhesives Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China Medical Adhesives Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Medical Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Medical Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Medical Adhesives Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Medical Adhesives Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Asia Pacific Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Sales by Region (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Revenue by Region

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Adhesion Biomedical Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Europe Adhesion Biomedical Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Adhesion Biomedical Sales by Country

9.2.2 Europe Adhesion Biomedical Revenue by Country

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Medical Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Medical Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Medical Adhesives Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Medical Adhesives Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Medical Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Adhesives Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Medical Adhesives Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson)

12.1.1 Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson) Corporation Information

12.1.2 Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson) Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson) Medical Adhesives Products Offered

12.1.5 Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson) Recent Development

12.2 Medtronic

12.2.1 Medtronic Corporation Information

12.2.2 Medtronic Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Medtronic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Medtronic Medical Adhesives Products Offered

12.2.5 Medtronic Recent Development

12.3 B. Braun

12.3.1 B. Braun Corporation Information

12.3.2 B. Braun Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 B. Braun Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 B. Braun Medical Adhesives Products Offered

12.3.5 B. Braun Recent Development

12.4 Henkel

12.4.1 Henkel Corporation Information

12.4.2 Henkel Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Henkel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Henkel Medical Adhesives Products Offered

12.4.5 Henkel Recent Development

12.5 GEM S.R.L.

12.5.1 GEM S.R.L. Corporation Information

12.5.2 GEM S.R.L. Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 GEM S.R.L. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 GEM S.R.L. Medical Adhesives Products Offered

12.5.5 GEM S.R.L. Recent Development

12.6 GluStitch

12.6.1 GluStitch Corporation Information

12.6.2 GluStitch Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 GluStitch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 GluStitch Medical Adhesives Products Offered

12.6.5 GluStitch Recent Development

12.7 Baxter International

12.7.1 Baxter International Corporation Information

12.7.2 Baxter International Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Baxter International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Baxter International Medical Adhesives Products Offered

12.7.5 Baxter International Recent Development

12.8 Chemence

12.8.1 Chemence Corporation Information

12.8.2 Chemence Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Chemence Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Chemence Medical Adhesives Products Offered

12.8.5 Chemence Recent Development

12.9 Adhesion Biomedical

12.9.1 Adhesion Biomedical Corporation Information

12.9.2 Adhesion Biomedical Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Adhesion Biomedical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Adhesion Biomedical Medical Adhesives Products Offered

12.9.5 Adhesion Biomedical Recent Development

12.10 Cohera Medical

12.10.1 Cohera Medical Corporation Information

12.10.2 Cohera Medical Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Cohera Medical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Cohera Medical Medical Adhesives Products Offered

12.10.5 Cohera Medical Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Medical Adhesives Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

