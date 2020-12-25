Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Market Insights, Status, Latest Amendments and Outlook 2020 – 2026

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Market Research Report: 3M, Dow Corning, Henkel, Momentive, Permatex, Selleys, PPG Architectural Coatings, Sika Group, WEICON, Bostik, DAP Products Inc., Henry, Royal Adhesives & Sealants LLC, ITW Polymers Sealants

Global Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Market Segmentation by Product: Powder, Liquid

Global Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Market Segmentation by Application: Construction Industry, Industrial, Automotive, Others

The Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Silicone-based Sealant

1.4.3 Silicone-based Adhesives

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Construction Industry

1.5.3 Industrial

1.5.4 Automotive

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone by Country

6.1.1 North America Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone by Country

7.1.1 Europe Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 3M

11.1.1 3M Corporation Information

11.1.2 3M Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 3M Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 3M Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Products Offered

11.1.5 3M Related Developments

11.2 Dow Corning

11.2.1 Dow Corning Corporation Information

11.2.2 Dow Corning Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Dow Corning Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Dow Corning Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Products Offered

11.2.5 Dow Corning Related Developments

11.3 Henkel

11.3.1 Henkel Corporation Information

11.3.2 Henkel Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Henkel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Henkel Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Products Offered

11.3.5 Henkel Related Developments

11.4 Momentive

11.4.1 Momentive Corporation Information

11.4.2 Momentive Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Momentive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Momentive Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Products Offered

11.4.5 Momentive Related Developments

11.5 Permatex

11.5.1 Permatex Corporation Information

11.5.2 Permatex Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Permatex Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Permatex Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Products Offered

11.5.5 Permatex Related Developments

11.6 Selleys

11.6.1 Selleys Corporation Information

11.6.2 Selleys Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Selleys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Selleys Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Products Offered

11.6.5 Selleys Related Developments

11.7 PPG Architectural Coatings

11.7.1 PPG Architectural Coatings Corporation Information

11.7.2 PPG Architectural Coatings Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 PPG Architectural Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 PPG Architectural Coatings Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Products Offered

11.7.5 PPG Architectural Coatings Related Developments

11.8 Sika Group

11.8.1 Sika Group Corporation Information

11.8.2 Sika Group Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Sika Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Sika Group Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Products Offered

11.8.5 Sika Group Related Developments

11.9 WEICON

11.9.1 WEICON Corporation Information

11.9.2 WEICON Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 WEICON Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 WEICON Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Products Offered

11.9.5 WEICON Related Developments

11.10 Bostik

11.10.1 Bostik Corporation Information

11.10.2 Bostik Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Bostik Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Bostik Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Products Offered

11.10.5 Bostik Related Developments

11.12 Henry

11.12.1 Henry Corporation Information

11.12.2 Henry Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Henry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Henry Products Offered

11.12.5 Henry Related Developments

11.13 Royal Adhesives & Sealants LLC

11.13.1 Royal Adhesives & Sealants LLC Corporation Information

11.13.2 Royal Adhesives & Sealants LLC Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Royal Adhesives & Sealants LLC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Royal Adhesives & Sealants LLC Products Offered

11.13.5 Royal Adhesives & Sealants LLC Related Developments

11.14 ITW Polymers Sealants

11.14.1 ITW Polymers Sealants Corporation Information

11.14.2 ITW Polymers Sealants Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 ITW Polymers Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 ITW Polymers Sealants Products Offered

11.14.5 ITW Polymers Sealants Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

