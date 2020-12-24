“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Automated Test Equipments (ATE) market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Automated Test Equipments (ATE) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Automated Test Equipments (ATE) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Automated Test Equipments (ATE) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Automated Test Equipments (ATE) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Automated Test Equipments (ATE) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Automated Test Equipments (ATE) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Automated Test Equipments (ATE) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Automated Test Equipments (ATE) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Automated Test Equipments (ATE) Market Research Report: Xcerra Corporation, Virginia Panel Corporation, Versatyle Test Corporation, Teradyne, Star Technologies, Spea S.P.A, Roos Instruments, Rohde & Schwarz, National Instruments, Marvin Test Solutions, Mac Panel Company, LTX-Credence, Kasion Automation Limited, Digilogic Systems, Chroma ATE, Astronics, Anritsu, Agilent Technologies, Aeroflex, Advantest, AB Controls

Global Automated Test Equipments (ATE) Market Segmentation by Product: Digital Testing System, Linear Device Test System, Memory Test System, Mixed Signal Testing System, RF Test System, SOC Test System, Other

Global Automated Test Equipments (ATE) Market Segmentation by Application: Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Defense, Communications, Healthcare, Aeronautics And Astronautics, Industrial Manufacturing, Others

The Automated Test Equipments (ATE) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Automated Test Equipments (ATE) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Automated Test Equipments (ATE) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automated Test Equipments (ATE) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Automated Test Equipments (ATE) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automated Test Equipments (ATE) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automated Test Equipments (ATE) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automated Test Equipments (ATE) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automated Test Equipments (ATE) Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Automated Test Equipments (ATE) Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Automated Test Equipments (ATE) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Digital Testing System

1.4.3 Linear Device Test System

1.4.4 Memory Test System

1.4.5 Mixed Signal Testing System

1.4.6 RF Test System

1.4.7 SOC Test System

1.4.8 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automated Test Equipments (ATE) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Consumer Electronics

1.5.3 Automotive

1.5.4 Defense

1.5.5 Communications

1.5.6 Healthcare

1.5.7 Aeronautics And Astronautics

1.5.8 Industrial Manufacturing

1.5.9 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automated Test Equipments (ATE) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Automated Test Equipments (ATE) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Automated Test Equipments (ATE) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Automated Test Equipments (ATE) Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Automated Test Equipments (ATE), Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Automated Test Equipments (ATE) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Automated Test Equipments (ATE) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Automated Test Equipments (ATE) Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Automated Test Equipments (ATE) Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Automated Test Equipments (ATE) Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Automated Test Equipments (ATE) Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Automated Test Equipments (ATE) Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Automated Test Equipments (ATE) Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Automated Test Equipments (ATE) Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Automated Test Equipments (ATE) Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Automated Test Equipments (ATE) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automated Test Equipments (ATE) Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Automated Test Equipments (ATE) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Automated Test Equipments (ATE) Production by Regions

4.1 Global Automated Test Equipments (ATE) Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Automated Test Equipments (ATE) Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Automated Test Equipments (ATE) Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Automated Test Equipments (ATE) Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Automated Test Equipments (ATE) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Automated Test Equipments (ATE) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Automated Test Equipments (ATE) Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Automated Test Equipments (ATE) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Automated Test Equipments (ATE) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Automated Test Equipments (ATE) Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Automated Test Equipments (ATE) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Automated Test Equipments (ATE) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Automated Test Equipments (ATE) Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Automated Test Equipments (ATE) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Automated Test Equipments (ATE) Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Automated Test Equipments (ATE) Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Automated Test Equipments (ATE) Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Automated Test Equipments (ATE) Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Automated Test Equipments (ATE) Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Automated Test Equipments (ATE) Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Automated Test Equipments (ATE) Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Automated Test Equipments (ATE) Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Automated Test Equipments (ATE) Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Automated Test Equipments (ATE) Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Automated Test Equipments (ATE) Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Automated Test Equipments (ATE) Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Automated Test Equipments (ATE) Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Automated Test Equipments (ATE) Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Automated Test Equipments (ATE) Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 UAE

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Automated Test Equipments (ATE) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Automated Test Equipments (ATE) Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Automated Test Equipments (ATE) Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Automated Test Equipments (ATE) Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Automated Test Equipments (ATE) Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Automated Test Equipments (ATE) Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Automated Test Equipments (ATE) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Automated Test Equipments (ATE) Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Automated Test Equipments (ATE) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Automated Test Equipments (ATE) Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Automated Test Equipments (ATE) Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Xcerra Corporation

8.1.1 Xcerra Corporation Corporation Information

8.1.2 Xcerra Corporation Overview

8.1.3 Xcerra Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Xcerra Corporation Product Description

8.1.5 Xcerra Corporation Related Developments

8.2 Virginia Panel Corporation

8.2.1 Virginia Panel Corporation Corporation Information

8.2.2 Virginia Panel Corporation Overview

8.2.3 Virginia Panel Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Virginia Panel Corporation Product Description

8.2.5 Virginia Panel Corporation Related Developments

8.3 Versatyle Test Corporation

8.3.1 Versatyle Test Corporation Corporation Information

8.3.2 Versatyle Test Corporation Overview

8.3.3 Versatyle Test Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Versatyle Test Corporation Product Description

8.3.5 Versatyle Test Corporation Related Developments

8.4 Teradyne

8.4.1 Teradyne Corporation Information

8.4.2 Teradyne Overview

8.4.3 Teradyne Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Teradyne Product Description

8.4.5 Teradyne Related Developments

8.5 Star Technologies

8.5.1 Star Technologies Corporation Information

8.5.2 Star Technologies Overview

8.5.3 Star Technologies Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Star Technologies Product Description

8.5.5 Star Technologies Related Developments

8.6 Spea S.P.A

8.6.1 Spea S.P.A Corporation Information

8.6.2 Spea S.P.A Overview

8.6.3 Spea S.P.A Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Spea S.P.A Product Description

8.6.5 Spea S.P.A Related Developments

8.7 Roos Instruments

8.7.1 Roos Instruments Corporation Information

8.7.2 Roos Instruments Overview

8.7.3 Roos Instruments Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Roos Instruments Product Description

8.7.5 Roos Instruments Related Developments

8.8 Rohde & Schwarz

8.8.1 Rohde & Schwarz Corporation Information

8.8.2 Rohde & Schwarz Overview

8.8.3 Rohde & Schwarz Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Rohde & Schwarz Product Description

8.8.5 Rohde & Schwarz Related Developments

8.9 National Instruments

8.9.1 National Instruments Corporation Information

8.9.2 National Instruments Overview

8.9.3 National Instruments Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 National Instruments Product Description

8.9.5 National Instruments Related Developments

8.10 Marvin Test Solutions

8.10.1 Marvin Test Solutions Corporation Information

8.10.2 Marvin Test Solutions Overview

8.10.3 Marvin Test Solutions Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Marvin Test Solutions Product Description

8.10.5 Marvin Test Solutions Related Developments

8.11 Mac Panel Company

8.11.1 Mac Panel Company Corporation Information

8.11.2 Mac Panel Company Overview

8.11.3 Mac Panel Company Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Mac Panel Company Product Description

8.11.5 Mac Panel Company Related Developments

8.12 LTX-Credence

8.12.1 LTX-Credence Corporation Information

8.12.2 LTX-Credence Overview

8.12.3 LTX-Credence Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 LTX-Credence Product Description

8.12.5 LTX-Credence Related Developments

8.13 Kasion Automation Limited

8.13.1 Kasion Automation Limited Corporation Information

8.13.2 Kasion Automation Limited Overview

8.13.3 Kasion Automation Limited Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Kasion Automation Limited Product Description

8.13.5 Kasion Automation Limited Related Developments

8.14 Digilogic Systems

8.14.1 Digilogic Systems Corporation Information

8.14.2 Digilogic Systems Overview

8.14.3 Digilogic Systems Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Digilogic Systems Product Description

8.14.5 Digilogic Systems Related Developments

8.15 Chroma ATE

8.15.1 Chroma ATE Corporation Information

8.15.2 Chroma ATE Overview

8.15.3 Chroma ATE Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Chroma ATE Product Description

8.15.5 Chroma ATE Related Developments

8.16 Astronics

8.16.1 Astronics Corporation Information

8.16.2 Astronics Overview

8.16.3 Astronics Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Astronics Product Description

8.16.5 Astronics Related Developments

8.17 Anritsu

8.17.1 Anritsu Corporation Information

8.17.2 Anritsu Overview

8.17.3 Anritsu Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 Anritsu Product Description

8.17.5 Anritsu Related Developments

8.18 Agilent Technologies

8.18.1 Agilent Technologies Corporation Information

8.18.2 Agilent Technologies Overview

8.18.3 Agilent Technologies Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 Agilent Technologies Product Description

8.18.5 Agilent Technologies Related Developments

8.19 Aeroflex

8.19.1 Aeroflex Corporation Information

8.19.2 Aeroflex Overview

8.19.3 Aeroflex Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.19.4 Aeroflex Product Description

8.19.5 Aeroflex Related Developments

8.20 Advantest

8.20.1 Advantest Corporation Information

8.20.2 Advantest Overview

8.20.3 Advantest Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.20.4 Advantest Product Description

8.20.5 Advantest Related Developments

8.21 AB Controls

8.21.1 AB Controls Corporation Information

8.21.2 AB Controls Overview

8.21.3 AB Controls Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.21.4 AB Controls Product Description

8.21.5 AB Controls Related Developments

9 Automated Test Equipments (ATE) Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Automated Test Equipments (ATE) Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Automated Test Equipments (ATE) Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Automated Test Equipments (ATE) Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Automated Test Equipments (ATE) Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Automated Test Equipments (ATE) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Automated Test Equipments (ATE) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Automated Test Equipments (ATE) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Automated Test Equipments (ATE) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Automated Test Equipments (ATE) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Automated Test Equipments (ATE) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Automated Test Equipments (ATE) Sales Channels

11.2.2 Automated Test Equipments (ATE) Distributors

11.3 Automated Test Equipments (ATE) Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Automated Test Equipments (ATE) Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Automated Test Equipments (ATE) Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Automated Test Equipments (ATE) Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

