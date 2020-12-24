DPCR and qPCR Market by Demand Analysis, Manufacturers Share, Regions, Risk Analysis, Driving Forces, Deployment Model, Production Scope, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

The global dPCR and qPCR market is expected to reach US$ 6,371.6 Mn in 2025 from US$ 3,255.5 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 9.1% from 2018-2025.

dPCR and qPCR market is segmented by technology, product and application. Global dPCR and qPCR market, based on technology was segmented into digital PCR (dPCR) and quantitative PCR (qPCR). Global dPCR and qPCR market, based on the product was segmented into reagents & consumables, instruments, and software and services. The dPCR and qPCR market, based on application was segmented into clinical applications, research applications, and forensic applications.

The prominent players operating in the market of dPCR and qPCR across the globe includes Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., QIAGEN, TaKARA BIO, INC, Agilent Technologies, Inc., bioMérieux SA, Danaher, and Fluidigm Corporation among others. For instance, in July 2017 Agilent Technologies Inc. expanded its portfolio of instruments for molecular diagnostics with the introduction of the AriaDx Real-Time PCR System. AriaDx is the only modular real-time PCR instrument on the market intended for in vitro diagnostic use. And the launch expanded the business of the company in global dPCR and qPCR market.

Research report has been compiled by studying the market in-depth along with drivers, opportunities, restraints & other strategies as well as new-developments that can help a reader to understand the exact situation of the market along with the factors that can limit or hamper the market growth and the report also has been updated with Impacts & effects of Coronavirus pandemic and how it has influenced consumer behavior & the growth of the market as well as industries.

Global DPCR and qPCR market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand

The DPCR and qPCR market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming 2025s, owing to factors such as, rising incidence and prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing healthcare expenses toward growth of eHealth, telemedicine, telehealth. Rapid growth in delivery of services to patients, several technological enlargements in the healthcare industry in Asia Pacific and Europe are expected to offer growth opportunities for the players operating in the market.

The global DPCR and qPCR market is segmented on the basis of component, application, end user and geography. The component segment includes, system and software, services and medical device. Based on application, the DPCR and qPCR market is segmented as, eHealth and others. Based on end user, the market is segmented as, hospitals and clinics, clinical research organization, research and diagnostic laboratories and others.

The COVID-19 outbreak is currently going the world over, the DPCR and qPCR Market report covers the impact of the corona-virus on top company’s growth. This research report categorizes as the key players in the DPCR and qPCR market and also gives a comprehensive study of Covid-19 impact analysis of the market by regions like (Americas, Europe APAC, and EMEA).

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global DPCR and qPCR market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined the restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining the potential in untapped regions.

This report focuses on the global DPCR and qPCR market with the future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, and key players. The study objectives are to present the DPCR and qPCR market development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and Central & South America.

