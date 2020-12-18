Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Market Company Profiles, Financial Perspective 2026 | Johnson & Johnson, Alcon, Inc. (Switzerland), Bausch & Lomb

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Market Research Report: Johnson & Johnson, Alcon, Inc. (Switzerland), Bausch & Lomb, Inc. (US), Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Germany), Ellex Medical Laser Limited (Australia), Huvitz Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Iridex Corp. (US), Lumenis Ltd. (Israel), Nidek Co. Ltd (Japan), Topcon Corporation (Japan), Topcon Medical Systems, Inc. (US), Visionix Ltd. (Israel)

Types: Dispersives OVDs

Cohesive OVDs

Combination OVDs

Visco-Adapative OVDs



Applications: Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Care Center

Others



The Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD)

1.2 Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Dispersives OVDs

1.2.3 Cohesive OVDs

1.2.4 Combination OVDs

1.2.5 Visco-Adapative OVDs

1.3 Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Hospitals & Clinics

1.3.3 Ambulatory Care Center

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.6 Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Industry

1.7 Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Market Trends

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Production

3.4.1 North America Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Production

3.5.1 Europe Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Production

3.6.1 China Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Production

3.7.1 Japan Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4 Global Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

6 Global Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Business

7.1 Johnson & Johnson

7.1.1 Johnson & Johnson Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Johnson & Johnson Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Johnson & Johnson Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Johnson & Johnson Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Alcon, Inc. (Switzerland)

7.2.1 Alcon, Inc. (Switzerland) Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Alcon, Inc. (Switzerland) Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Alcon, Inc. (Switzerland) Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Alcon, Inc. (Switzerland) Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Bausch & Lomb, Inc. (US)

7.3.1 Bausch & Lomb, Inc. (US) Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Bausch & Lomb, Inc. (US) Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Bausch & Lomb, Inc. (US) Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Bausch & Lomb, Inc. (US) Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Germany)

7.4.1 Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Germany) Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Germany) Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Germany) Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Germany) Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Ellex Medical Laser Limited (Australia)

7.5.1 Ellex Medical Laser Limited (Australia) Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Ellex Medical Laser Limited (Australia) Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Ellex Medical Laser Limited (Australia) Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Ellex Medical Laser Limited (Australia) Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Huvitz Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

7.6.1 Huvitz Co., Ltd. (South Korea) Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Huvitz Co., Ltd. (South Korea) Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Huvitz Co., Ltd. (South Korea) Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Huvitz Co., Ltd. (South Korea) Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Iridex Corp. (US)

7.7.1 Iridex Corp. (US) Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Iridex Corp. (US) Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Iridex Corp. (US) Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 Iridex Corp. (US) Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Lumenis Ltd. (Israel)

7.8.1 Lumenis Ltd. (Israel) Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Lumenis Ltd. (Israel) Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Lumenis Ltd. (Israel) Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Lumenis Ltd. (Israel) Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Nidek Co. Ltd (Japan)

7.9.1 Nidek Co. Ltd (Japan) Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Nidek Co. Ltd (Japan) Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Nidek Co. Ltd (Japan) Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Nidek Co. Ltd (Japan) Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Topcon Corporation (Japan)

7.10.1 Topcon Corporation (Japan) Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Topcon Corporation (Japan) Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Topcon Corporation (Japan) Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Topcon Corporation (Japan) Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Topcon Medical Systems, Inc. (US)

7.11.1 Topcon Medical Systems, Inc. (US) Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 Topcon Medical Systems, Inc. (US) Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 Topcon Medical Systems, Inc. (US) Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Topcon Medical Systems, Inc. (US) Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 Visionix Ltd. (Israel)

7.12.1 Visionix Ltd. (Israel) Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 Visionix Ltd. (Israel) Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 Visionix Ltd. (Israel) Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 Visionix Ltd. (Israel) Main Business and Markets Served

8 Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD)

8.4 Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Distributors List

9.3 Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD)

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD)

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) by Application (2021-2026)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

