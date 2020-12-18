Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market Size, Industry Growth Prospects & Trends Analysis by 2026| Antares Pharma, Inc. (US), Endo International plc (US), PharmaJet (U.S)

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market Research Report: Antares Pharma, Inc. (US), Endo International plc (US), PharmaJet (U.S), Bioject Medical Technologies Inc. (U.S), Medical International Technology, Inc. (U.S), INJEX Pharma AG (Germany), National Medical Products Inc. (US), Valeritas, Inc. (US), European Pharma Group (Netherland), PenJet Corporation (U.S), Crossject SA (France)

Types: Jet-Based Needle-Free Injectors

Spring-Based Needle-Free Injectors

Laser-Powered Needle-Free Injectors

Vibration-Based Needle-Free Injectors



Applications: Hospitals and Clinics

Homecare Settings

Research Laboratories

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology companies

Other End Users



The Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems market?

Table of Contents:

1 Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems

1.2 Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Jet-Based Needle-Free Injectors

1.2.3 Spring-Based Needle-Free Injectors

1.2.4 Laser-Powered Needle-Free Injectors

1.2.5 Vibration-Based Needle-Free Injectors

1.3 Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Segment by Application

1.3.1 Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Hospitals and Clinics

1.3.3 Homecare Settings

1.3.4 Research Laboratories

1.3.5 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology companies

1.3.6 Other End Users

1.4 Global Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.6 Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Industry

1.7 Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market Trends

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Production

3.4.1 North America Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Production

3.5.1 Europe Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Production

3.6.1 China Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Production

3.7.1 Japan Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4 Global Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

6 Global Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Business

7.1 Antares Pharma, Inc. (US)

7.1.1 Antares Pharma, Inc. (US) Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Antares Pharma, Inc. (US) Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Antares Pharma, Inc. (US) Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Antares Pharma, Inc. (US) Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Endo International plc (US)

7.2.1 Endo International plc (US) Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Endo International plc (US) Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Endo International plc (US) Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Endo International plc (US) Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 PharmaJet (U.S)

7.3.1 PharmaJet (U.S) Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 PharmaJet (U.S) Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 PharmaJet (U.S) Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 PharmaJet (U.S) Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Bioject Medical Technologies Inc. (U.S)

7.4.1 Bioject Medical Technologies Inc. (U.S) Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Bioject Medical Technologies Inc. (U.S) Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Bioject Medical Technologies Inc. (U.S) Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Bioject Medical Technologies Inc. (U.S) Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Medical International Technology, Inc. (U.S)

7.5.1 Medical International Technology, Inc. (U.S) Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Medical International Technology, Inc. (U.S) Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Medical International Technology, Inc. (U.S) Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Medical International Technology, Inc. (U.S) Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 INJEX Pharma AG (Germany)

7.6.1 INJEX Pharma AG (Germany) Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 INJEX Pharma AG (Germany) Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 INJEX Pharma AG (Germany) Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 INJEX Pharma AG (Germany) Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 National Medical Products Inc. (US)

7.7.1 National Medical Products Inc. (US) Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 National Medical Products Inc. (US) Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 National Medical Products Inc. (US) Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 National Medical Products Inc. (US) Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Valeritas, Inc. (US)

7.8.1 Valeritas, Inc. (US) Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Valeritas, Inc. (US) Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Valeritas, Inc. (US) Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Valeritas, Inc. (US) Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 European Pharma Group (Netherland)

7.9.1 European Pharma Group (Netherland) Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 European Pharma Group (Netherland) Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 European Pharma Group (Netherland) Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 European Pharma Group (Netherland) Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 PenJet Corporation (U.S)

7.10.1 PenJet Corporation (U.S) Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 PenJet Corporation (U.S) Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 PenJet Corporation (U.S) Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 PenJet Corporation (U.S) Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Crossject SA (France)

7.11.1 Crossject SA (France) Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 Crossject SA (France) Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 Crossject SA (France) Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Crossject SA (France) Main Business and Markets Served

8 Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems

8.4 Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Distributors List

9.3 Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems by Application (2021-2026)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”