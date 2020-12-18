Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market Brief Analysis and Application, Growth by 2026 | Olympus, Medtronic, Cook Medical, Boston Scientific

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market Research Report: Olympus, Medtronic, Cook Medical, Boston Scientific, CONMED, Medi-Globe, ACE Medical

Types: Aspiration Needles (EUS-FNA)

Biopsy Needles (EUS-FNB)



Applications: Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics



The Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles market?

Table of Contents:

1 Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles

1.2 Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Aspiration Needles (EUS-FNA)

1.2.3 Biopsy Needles (EUS-FNB)

1.3 Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Segment by Application

1.3.1 Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Hospitals

1.3.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

1.3.4 Specialty Clinics

1.4 Global Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.6 Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Industry

1.7 Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market Trends

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Production

3.4.1 North America Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Production

3.5.1 Europe Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Production

3.6.1 China Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Production

3.7.1 Japan Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4 Global Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

6 Global Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Business

7.1 Olympus

7.1.1 Olympus Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Olympus Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Olympus Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Olympus Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Medtronic

7.2.1 Medtronic Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Medtronic Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Medtronic Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Medtronic Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Cook Medical

7.3.1 Cook Medical Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Cook Medical Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Cook Medical Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Cook Medical Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Boston Scientific

7.4.1 Boston Scientific Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Boston Scientific Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Boston Scientific Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Boston Scientific Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 CONMED

7.5.1 CONMED Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 CONMED Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 CONMED Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 CONMED Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Medi-Globe

7.6.1 Medi-Globe Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Medi-Globe Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Medi-Globe Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Medi-Globe Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 ACE Medical

7.7.1 ACE Medical Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 ACE Medical Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 ACE Medical Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 ACE Medical Main Business and Markets Served

8 Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles

8.4 Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Distributors List

9.3 Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles by Application (2021-2026)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

