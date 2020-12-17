AIS Units Market Company Profiles, Financial Perspective 2026 | SRT Marine, Alltek Marine, Comnav Marine, True Heading

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global AIS Units market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global AIS Units market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The AIS Units report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the AIS Units report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global AIS Units market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global AIS Units market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global AIS Units market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global AIS Units market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global AIS Units market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global AIS Units Market Research Report: SRT Marine, Alltek Marine, Comnav Marine, True Heading, Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Transas Marine Limited (Wärtsilä), SAAB AB, Raymarine, Weatherdock AG, Furuno, Navico, Garmin, Icom, Japan Radio Company, Vesper Marine

Types: Class A

Class B

Other



Applications: Merchant Marine

Recreational Boats

Fishing Vessels

Others



The AIS Units Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global AIS Units market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global AIS Units market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the AIS Units market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in AIS Units industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global AIS Units market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global AIS Units market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global AIS Units market?

Table of Contents:

1 AIS Units Market Overview

1.1 AIS Units Product Overview

1.2 AIS Units Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Class A

1.2.2 Class B

1.2.3 Other

1.3 Global AIS Units Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global AIS Units Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global AIS Units Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global AIS Units Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global AIS Units Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global AIS Units Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global AIS Units Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global AIS Units Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global AIS Units Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global AIS Units Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America AIS Units Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe AIS Units Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific AIS Units Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America AIS Units Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa AIS Units Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global AIS Units Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by AIS Units Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by AIS Units Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players AIS Units Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers AIS Units Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 AIS Units Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 AIS Units Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by AIS Units Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in AIS Units as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into AIS Units Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers AIS Units Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global AIS Units Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global AIS Units Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global AIS Units Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global AIS Units Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global AIS Units Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global AIS Units Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global AIS Units Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global AIS Units Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global AIS Units Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global AIS Units Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America AIS Units Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America AIS Units Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America AIS Units Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific AIS Units Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific AIS Units Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific AIS Units Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe AIS Units Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe AIS Units Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe AIS Units Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America AIS Units Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America AIS Units Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America AIS Units Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa AIS Units Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa AIS Units Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa AIS Units Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global AIS Units by Application

4.1 AIS Units Segment by Application

4.1.1 Merchant Marine

4.1.2 Recreational Boats

4.1.3 Fishing Vessels

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global AIS Units Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global AIS Units Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global AIS Units Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions AIS Units Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America AIS Units by Application

4.5.2 Europe AIS Units by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific AIS Units by Application

4.5.4 Latin America AIS Units by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa AIS Units by Application

5 North America AIS Units Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America AIS Units Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America AIS Units Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America AIS Units Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America AIS Units Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. AIS Units Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada AIS Units Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe AIS Units Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe AIS Units Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe AIS Units Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe AIS Units Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe AIS Units Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany AIS Units Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France AIS Units Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. AIS Units Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy AIS Units Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia AIS Units Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific AIS Units Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific AIS Units Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific AIS Units Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific AIS Units Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific AIS Units Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China AIS Units Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan AIS Units Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea AIS Units Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India AIS Units Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia AIS Units Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan AIS Units Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia AIS Units Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand AIS Units Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia AIS Units Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines AIS Units Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam AIS Units Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America AIS Units Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America AIS Units Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America AIS Units Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America AIS Units Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America AIS Units Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico AIS Units Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil AIS Units Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina AIS Units Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa AIS Units Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa AIS Units Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa AIS Units Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa AIS Units Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa AIS Units Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey AIS Units Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia AIS Units Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E AIS Units Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in AIS Units Business

10.1 SRT Marine

10.1.1 SRT Marine Corporation Information

10.1.2 SRT Marine Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 SRT Marine AIS Units Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 SRT Marine AIS Units Products Offered

10.1.5 SRT Marine Recent Development

10.2 Alltek Marine

10.2.1 Alltek Marine Corporation Information

10.2.2 Alltek Marine Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Alltek Marine AIS Units Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 SRT Marine AIS Units Products Offered

10.2.5 Alltek Marine Recent Development

10.3 Comnav Marine

10.3.1 Comnav Marine Corporation Information

10.3.2 Comnav Marine Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Comnav Marine AIS Units Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Comnav Marine AIS Units Products Offered

10.3.5 Comnav Marine Recent Development

10.4 True Heading

10.4.1 True Heading Corporation Information

10.4.2 True Heading Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 True Heading AIS Units Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 True Heading AIS Units Products Offered

10.4.5 True Heading Recent Development

10.5 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

10.5.1 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Corporation Information

10.5.2 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA AIS Units Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA AIS Units Products Offered

10.5.5 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Recent Development

10.6 Transas Marine Limited (Wärtsilä)

10.6.1 Transas Marine Limited (Wärtsilä) Corporation Information

10.6.2 Transas Marine Limited (Wärtsilä) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Transas Marine Limited (Wärtsilä) AIS Units Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Transas Marine Limited (Wärtsilä) AIS Units Products Offered

10.6.5 Transas Marine Limited (Wärtsilä) Recent Development

10.7 SAAB AB

10.7.1 SAAB AB Corporation Information

10.7.2 SAAB AB Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 SAAB AB AIS Units Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 SAAB AB AIS Units Products Offered

10.7.5 SAAB AB Recent Development

10.8 Raymarine

10.8.1 Raymarine Corporation Information

10.8.2 Raymarine Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Raymarine AIS Units Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Raymarine AIS Units Products Offered

10.8.5 Raymarine Recent Development

10.9 Weatherdock AG

10.9.1 Weatherdock AG Corporation Information

10.9.2 Weatherdock AG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Weatherdock AG AIS Units Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Weatherdock AG AIS Units Products Offered

10.9.5 Weatherdock AG Recent Development

10.10 Furuno

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 AIS Units Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Furuno AIS Units Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Furuno Recent Development

10.11 Navico

10.11.1 Navico Corporation Information

10.11.2 Navico Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Navico AIS Units Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Navico AIS Units Products Offered

10.11.5 Navico Recent Development

10.12 Garmin

10.12.1 Garmin Corporation Information

10.12.2 Garmin Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Garmin AIS Units Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Garmin AIS Units Products Offered

10.12.5 Garmin Recent Development

10.13 Icom

10.13.1 Icom Corporation Information

10.13.2 Icom Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Icom AIS Units Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Icom AIS Units Products Offered

10.13.5 Icom Recent Development

10.14 Japan Radio Company

10.14.1 Japan Radio Company Corporation Information

10.14.2 Japan Radio Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Japan Radio Company AIS Units Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Japan Radio Company AIS Units Products Offered

10.14.5 Japan Radio Company Recent Development

10.15 Vesper Marine

10.15.1 Vesper Marine Corporation Information

10.15.2 Vesper Marine Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Vesper Marine AIS Units Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Vesper Marine AIS Units Products Offered

10.15.5 Vesper Marine Recent Development

11 AIS Units Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 AIS Units Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 AIS Units Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

”