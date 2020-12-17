Commercial Emergency Lighting Market Brief Analysis and Application, Growth by 2026 | Philips, Schneider, MPN, Acuity Brands

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Commercial Emergency Lighting market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Commercial Emergency Lighting market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Commercial Emergency Lighting report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Commercial Emergency Lighting report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Commercial Emergency Lighting market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Commercial Emergency Lighting market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Commercial Emergency Lighting market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Commercial Emergency Lighting market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Commercial Emergency Lighting market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Commercial Emergency Lighting Market Research Report: Philips, Schneider, MPN, Acuity Brands, Ventilux, Eaton, ZFE, Hubbell, ABB, Mule, LINERGY, Legrand, Clevertronics, Emerson, STAHL, Notlicht, Olympia electronics, Zhongshan AKT, RZB

Types: Self-Contained Power System

Central Power System

Hybrid Power System



Applications: Mall

Office Building

School

Others



The Commercial Emergency Lighting Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Commercial Emergency Lighting market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Commercial Emergency Lighting market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Commercial Emergency Lighting market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Commercial Emergency Lighting industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Commercial Emergency Lighting market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Commercial Emergency Lighting market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Commercial Emergency Lighting market?

Table of Contents:

1 Commercial Emergency Lighting Market Overview

1.1 Commercial Emergency Lighting Product Overview

1.2 Commercial Emergency Lighting Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Self-Contained Power System

1.2.2 Central Power System

1.2.3 Hybrid Power System

1.3 Global Commercial Emergency Lighting Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Commercial Emergency Lighting Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Commercial Emergency Lighting Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Commercial Emergency Lighting Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Commercial Emergency Lighting Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Commercial Emergency Lighting Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Commercial Emergency Lighting Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Commercial Emergency Lighting Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Commercial Emergency Lighting Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Commercial Emergency Lighting Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Commercial Emergency Lighting Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Commercial Emergency Lighting Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Commercial Emergency Lighting Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Commercial Emergency Lighting Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Commercial Emergency Lighting Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Commercial Emergency Lighting Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Commercial Emergency Lighting Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Commercial Emergency Lighting Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Commercial Emergency Lighting Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Commercial Emergency Lighting Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Commercial Emergency Lighting Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Commercial Emergency Lighting Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Commercial Emergency Lighting Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Commercial Emergency Lighting as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Commercial Emergency Lighting Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Commercial Emergency Lighting Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Commercial Emergency Lighting Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Commercial Emergency Lighting Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Commercial Emergency Lighting Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Commercial Emergency Lighting Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Commercial Emergency Lighting Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Commercial Emergency Lighting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Commercial Emergency Lighting Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Commercial Emergency Lighting Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Commercial Emergency Lighting Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Commercial Emergency Lighting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Commercial Emergency Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Commercial Emergency Lighting Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Commercial Emergency Lighting Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Commercial Emergency Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Commercial Emergency Lighting Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Commercial Emergency Lighting Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Commercial Emergency Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Commercial Emergency Lighting Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Commercial Emergency Lighting Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Commercial Emergency Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Commercial Emergency Lighting Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Commercial Emergency Lighting Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Commercial Emergency Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Emergency Lighting Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial Emergency Lighting Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Commercial Emergency Lighting by Application

4.1 Commercial Emergency Lighting Segment by Application

4.1.1 Mall

4.1.2 Office Building

4.1.3 School

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Commercial Emergency Lighting Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Commercial Emergency Lighting Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Commercial Emergency Lighting Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Commercial Emergency Lighting Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Commercial Emergency Lighting by Application

4.5.2 Europe Commercial Emergency Lighting by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Commercial Emergency Lighting by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Commercial Emergency Lighting by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Commercial Emergency Lighting by Application

5 North America Commercial Emergency Lighting Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Commercial Emergency Lighting Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Commercial Emergency Lighting Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Commercial Emergency Lighting Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Commercial Emergency Lighting Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Commercial Emergency Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Commercial Emergency Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Commercial Emergency Lighting Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Commercial Emergency Lighting Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Commercial Emergency Lighting Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Commercial Emergency Lighting Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Commercial Emergency Lighting Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Commercial Emergency Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Commercial Emergency Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Commercial Emergency Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Commercial Emergency Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Commercial Emergency Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Commercial Emergency Lighting Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Commercial Emergency Lighting Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Commercial Emergency Lighting Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Commercial Emergency Lighting Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Commercial Emergency Lighting Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Commercial Emergency Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Commercial Emergency Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Commercial Emergency Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Commercial Emergency Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Commercial Emergency Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Commercial Emergency Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Commercial Emergency Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Commercial Emergency Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Commercial Emergency Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Commercial Emergency Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Commercial Emergency Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Commercial Emergency Lighting Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Commercial Emergency Lighting Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Commercial Emergency Lighting Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Commercial Emergency Lighting Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Commercial Emergency Lighting Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Commercial Emergency Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Commercial Emergency Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Commercial Emergency Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Commercial Emergency Lighting Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Emergency Lighting Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial Emergency Lighting Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Emergency Lighting Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial Emergency Lighting Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Commercial Emergency Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Commercial Emergency Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Commercial Emergency Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Commercial Emergency Lighting Business

10.1 Philips

10.1.1 Philips Corporation Information

10.1.2 Philips Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Philips Commercial Emergency Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Philips Commercial Emergency Lighting Products Offered

10.1.5 Philips Recent Development

10.2 Schneider

10.2.1 Schneider Corporation Information

10.2.2 Schneider Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Schneider Commercial Emergency Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Philips Commercial Emergency Lighting Products Offered

10.2.5 Schneider Recent Development

10.3 MPN

10.3.1 MPN Corporation Information

10.3.2 MPN Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 MPN Commercial Emergency Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 MPN Commercial Emergency Lighting Products Offered

10.3.5 MPN Recent Development

10.4 Acuity Brands

10.4.1 Acuity Brands Corporation Information

10.4.2 Acuity Brands Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Acuity Brands Commercial Emergency Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Acuity Brands Commercial Emergency Lighting Products Offered

10.4.5 Acuity Brands Recent Development

10.5 Ventilux

10.5.1 Ventilux Corporation Information

10.5.2 Ventilux Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Ventilux Commercial Emergency Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Ventilux Commercial Emergency Lighting Products Offered

10.5.5 Ventilux Recent Development

10.6 Eaton

10.6.1 Eaton Corporation Information

10.6.2 Eaton Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Eaton Commercial Emergency Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Eaton Commercial Emergency Lighting Products Offered

10.6.5 Eaton Recent Development

10.7 ZFE

10.7.1 ZFE Corporation Information

10.7.2 ZFE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 ZFE Commercial Emergency Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 ZFE Commercial Emergency Lighting Products Offered

10.7.5 ZFE Recent Development

10.8 Hubbell

10.8.1 Hubbell Corporation Information

10.8.2 Hubbell Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Hubbell Commercial Emergency Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Hubbell Commercial Emergency Lighting Products Offered

10.8.5 Hubbell Recent Development

10.9 ABB

10.9.1 ABB Corporation Information

10.9.2 ABB Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 ABB Commercial Emergency Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 ABB Commercial Emergency Lighting Products Offered

10.9.5 ABB Recent Development

10.10 Mule

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Commercial Emergency Lighting Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Mule Commercial Emergency Lighting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Mule Recent Development

10.11 LINERGY

10.11.1 LINERGY Corporation Information

10.11.2 LINERGY Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 LINERGY Commercial Emergency Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 LINERGY Commercial Emergency Lighting Products Offered

10.11.5 LINERGY Recent Development

10.12 Legrand

10.12.1 Legrand Corporation Information

10.12.2 Legrand Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Legrand Commercial Emergency Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Legrand Commercial Emergency Lighting Products Offered

10.12.5 Legrand Recent Development

10.13 Clevertronics

10.13.1 Clevertronics Corporation Information

10.13.2 Clevertronics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Clevertronics Commercial Emergency Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Clevertronics Commercial Emergency Lighting Products Offered

10.13.5 Clevertronics Recent Development

10.14 Emerson

10.14.1 Emerson Corporation Information

10.14.2 Emerson Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Emerson Commercial Emergency Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Emerson Commercial Emergency Lighting Products Offered

10.14.5 Emerson Recent Development

10.15 STAHL

10.15.1 STAHL Corporation Information

10.15.2 STAHL Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 STAHL Commercial Emergency Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 STAHL Commercial Emergency Lighting Products Offered

10.15.5 STAHL Recent Development

10.16 Notlicht

10.16.1 Notlicht Corporation Information

10.16.2 Notlicht Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Notlicht Commercial Emergency Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Notlicht Commercial Emergency Lighting Products Offered

10.16.5 Notlicht Recent Development

10.17 Olympia electronics

10.17.1 Olympia electronics Corporation Information

10.17.2 Olympia electronics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Olympia electronics Commercial Emergency Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Olympia electronics Commercial Emergency Lighting Products Offered

10.17.5 Olympia electronics Recent Development

10.18 Zhongshan AKT

10.18.1 Zhongshan AKT Corporation Information

10.18.2 Zhongshan AKT Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Zhongshan AKT Commercial Emergency Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Zhongshan AKT Commercial Emergency Lighting Products Offered

10.18.5 Zhongshan AKT Recent Development

10.19 RZB

10.19.1 RZB Corporation Information

10.19.2 RZB Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 RZB Commercial Emergency Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 RZB Commercial Emergency Lighting Products Offered

10.19.5 RZB Recent Development

11 Commercial Emergency Lighting Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Commercial Emergency Lighting Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Commercial Emergency Lighting Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

”