Collagen Fiber Sutures Market Insight on the Important Factors and Trends Influencing the Industry

Collagen fiber sutures are medical devices used for the closure of cutaneous wounds and surgical incisions. These sutures are utilized to close blood vessels, internal organs, skin, and other human body tissues post-surgery. Collagen fiber sutures were developed to overcome the disadvantages of traditional catguts. Flexor tendons of beefs were transformed into dispersed fibrils. These dispersed fibrils were then extruded and reconstituted to develop collagen sutures.

Major factors driving the collagen fiber sutures market include rise in the number of surgical procedures due to the increase in prevalence of various chronic diseases and technological advancements in collagen fiber suture products. However, lack of appropriate sterilization systems in various health care organizations and disparaging taxation policies are expected to hamper the collagen fiber sutures market. Ready availability of large patient pools in emerging economies in regions such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle Ease & Africa provide opportunities for the market.

The global collagen fiber sutures market can be segmented based on product type, application, and region. In terms of product type, the collagen fiber sutures market can be classified into monofilament and multifilament. The material of suture can be categorized as per the actual material structure. Monofilament sutures comprise a single thread, which allows sutures to pass conveniently through the tissues. Multifilament sutures are made from numerous small threads that are braided together. This provides better security; however, the cost of increased risk for infection. Based on application, the global collagen fiber sutures market can be categorized into cardiovascular, general, gynecological, orthopedic, ophthalmic, and other surgeries.

In terms of region, the global collagen fiber sutures market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In terms of revenue, North America accounts for a significant share of the global market, followed by Europe. The market in emerging countries such as China, South Korea, Brazil, and India is expected to expand significantly over the forecast years. However, North America is projected to continue to dominate the global market during the forecast period. The prominent market share of North America can be attributed to the high diagnosis rate of diseases, well-developed health care infrastructure, and high awareness about the latest medical developments among people. North America accounts for a large share of the market due to extensive research & development in the region.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid rate due to the increase in prevalence of chronic disorders, investments by market players in emerging economies such as China and India, and rise in consumer awareness about the availability of various types of sutures. Other regions, such as Middle East & Africa and Latin America, are anticipated to be prospective growth regions of the markets in the near future. This is due to the high adoption rate of collagen fiber sutures and a rapidly developing health care industry in these regions.

Major players operating in the collagen fiber sutures market include Gore Medical, Stryker Corporation, Arthrex, Inc., DSM Biomedical, Ethicon Inc., DemeTECH Corporation, Mimedx Group, Inc., and Collagen Matrix, Inc.

