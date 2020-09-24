Die Casting Machine Market to 2027 Global Analysis and Forecast by Solution, Service and Application

Die casting machines are conventionally been employed in the casting of non-ferrous metals, such as zinc, aluminium, copper, magnesium, lead, and pewter. Increasingly, these machines are used in tin-based alloys. The use of various equipment in the die casting machine has gathered steam in small- to medium-sized castings, particularly due to the cost-effectiveness. The marked dimensional consistency and excellent surface finish possible with modern die casting machines are aspects that stoke the popularity. Growing uptake of die casting machines in manufacturing units pertaining to high strength suspension automotive is a key factor boosting the prospects of the die casting machines.

The die casting machine market is driven in large part of utilization of alloy materials in several end-use industries. The demands ride on the back of sheer pace of industrialization in various parts of the world. Need for cost-effective instrumentation technologies in the automotive and electronics manufacturing industries is boosting the market. Over the past few years, technologies that enable to offer the freedom of shape and size of metal casting have gathered traction in the die casting machine market. Advances made in injection technologies have expanded the capabilities of die casting machines.

To an extent, high-pressure die casting is growing in popularity owing to their use in high volume production of alloys. Growing demand for high precision metal casting with excellent mechanical properties has bolstered the uptake. A range of aluminium and magnesium castings are used in automotive industry is high-end cars is boosting the market. Over the past few years, aerospace engine parts with demanding requirements have bolstered the application of high pressure die casting machines with flexible working and high reliability. Adoption of automated work cells will likely open new avenues in the market.

To Get Glimpse of what our report offers, Ask for a Report Brochure here

Die Casting Machine Market – Introduction

Die casting machines are industrial tools which are used to produce or manufacture metal products by filling metal molds with light melted alloy such as steel, carbon, bronze, aluminum, tin, and zinc. Die casting process is defined as the shortest distance between the finished product and the raw materials. A die casting machine is used to produce sharply defined, accurate dimension and smooth or textured surface metal parts by forcing of molten metal into refillable metal dies under high pressure. Die casting machines are utilized in a broad spectrum of areas which includes high-strength suspension and engine components.

Die Casting Machine Market –Company Profile

The Bühler Holding AG

Incorporated in 1860, Bühler operates in over 140 countries across the world and is headquartered in Uzwil, Switzerland. The company offers its services and solutions for processing, production, manufacturing, of materials all over the world. In addition to it, the company also provides die casting machinery in terms of good performance, and quality. The Bühler Group generated sales revenue of CHF Swiss Franc 2,45 Bn in fiscal year 2016. Furthermore, Bühler provides a hydraulic carat system, which is a die casting machine which is a two-platen, that is available in 13 sizes with a lock force from 10,500 to 44,000 (Kilonewtons) kN, The company has sold its 400 carat systems in over five continents.

Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.

Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd., was founded on 1949, and is located Numazu, Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan. The company is a prominent manufacturer of die casting machines and has manufactured 10000 die casting machines. In addition, the company produces, designs, and sells three models of die casting machines ranging from 135 ton to 350 ton with DC-J series for zinc and forming.

Toshiba Machine CS (Currency Sorter) Series is used to manufacture huge sizes of die castings, used in automobile parts.

To Get a Bird’s Eye View of Market Forecast, Ask for a Custom Report here

Some of the significant players in the die casting machine market includes Pace Industries, LLC Ltd., HMT Machine Tools Limited, YIZUMI-HPM Corporation, The Bühler Holding AG, Dynaquip Machines, Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd., Dynacast International, Oskar Frech GmbH + Co. KG, L.K. Technology Holdings, UBE Machinery, Inc., TOYO MACHINERY & METAL CO., Ltd. and Birch Machinery Company.

Die Casting Machine Market – Dynamics

Growing trend of industrialization across the globe

Growing trend of industrialization across the globe due to the demand for industrial devices which are used to make a variety of alloy parts in various shapes and sizes is one of the major factors driving the die casting machine market. Additionally, die casting machines are used to produce large sizes of castings in minimum time that have a number of advantages such as high tolerance power, less porosity, textured & smooth surfaces, precise repeatability, and sharply defined parts.

Moreover, rise in demand for die casting machines in instrumentation, in the 3 Cs industry (Computer, Communication, and Consumer Electronics), and automotive industry in both developed and developing countries, to create lightweight casting parts that can be used in the production process of devices or machines, is expected to fuel the die casting machine market. Major manufacturers are designing die casting machines with latest advancements capable of casting metals into different size, shape, and type so as to meet the needs and demands of various industry verticals.