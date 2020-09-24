Internet of Things for Diabetes Market by Key Findings, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Progression Status, Revenue Expectation to 2025

Internet of Things comprises systems and software, medical devices, and services. It has had a significant impact on the overall health care sector and has been beneficial in remote clinical monitoring, chronic disease management, preventive care, assisted living, and personal fitness monitoring. The Internet of Things has transformed the health care sector by lowering costs, improving efficiency, and bringing the focus back to quality patient care. The demand for Internet of Things for diabetes is increasing with growing prevalence of diabetes, rising health concern, ease of use, technological advancements such as mobile devices and apps, and increasing adoption of smartphones and Internet services. The Internet of Things for diabetes allows individuals to track and monitor diabetes by their own, reduces doctor/physician visits, and provides results on the mobile devices immediately.

The prevalence rate of diabetes is increasing globally with a higher rate of diabetes-related complications such as blindness, kidney failure, heart attack, stroke, and lower limb amputation. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of people with diabetes increased from 108 million in 1980 to 422 million in 2014. In 2012, about 2.2 million deaths were attributable to high blood glucose; and in 2015, globally an estimated 1.6 million deaths were directly caused by diabetes.

According to the World Diabetes Foundation, by 2030, an approximately 438 million people are likely to be suffering from diabetes. The global health care expenditure of about 11.6% is held by diabetes care. Presently, there are about 528.7 million people suffering from obesity, which is a key factor triggering diabetes in people.

Request Sample For More [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=32435

Technological advancement and increasing connected medical devices for diabetes such as blood glucose monitoring, insulin delivery, and other glucose testing devices are expected to propel the growth of the Internet of Things for diabetes market during the forecast period. In addition, high obesity rate, dietary habits, and inactive lifestyle are other factors that have led to the increase in the demand for the Internet of Things products for diabetes. However, the reimbursement issue is a primary factor, which is limiting the market growth during the forecast period.

The global market for Internet of Things for diabetes has been segmented by component, connectivity technology, end-user, and region. In terms of component, the global market has been categorized into medical devices, systems and software (apps), and services. Based on connectivity technology, the market has been segmented into Wi-Fi, zigbee, near field communication (NFC), and others. In terms of end-user, the market has been segmented into physicians and public/private health care institutions.

Geographically, the Internet of Things for diabetes market is distributed over North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to hold a significant share of the market in terms of revenue during the forecast period due to growing demand and adoption of technologically advanced products and increasing product availability of prediabetes and diabetes care programs. Europe is estimated to be the second largest market in the near future owing to enhanced digitization of health care processes and implementation of telehealth.

You May Also Like to Read Latest Press Release [email protected] https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sparkling-growth-opportunities-await-for-food-processing-equipment-market-through-launch-of-innovative-and-efficient-equipment-5-cagr-across-the-forecast-period-of-2019-2027-projects-transparency-market-research-301086708.html

Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period due to growing prevalence of diabetes. According to Asian Diabetes Prevention Initiative, 60% of diabetics in the world live in Asia. By 2030, without intervention, both China and India combined are projected to have nearly half a billion diabetics.

Major players operating in the Internet of Things for diabetes market include Alien Technology, Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG, Johnson & Johnson, Telcare, Inc., WellDoc, Inc., Proteus Digital Health, Inc., Diabetizer Ltd. & Co. KG, GlySens, Inc., Entra Health Systems LLC, and Dexcom, Inc.