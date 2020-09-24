Pneumonia Drugs & Vaccines Market set to witness surge in demand over the forecast period

Pneumonia is a common lung infection caused by a variety of microorganisms such as bacteria, virus, fungi and parasites. In pneumonia the air sacs of lungs that are known as alveoli are filled with fluid or pus causing inflammation. The common symptoms of pneumonia are cough with phlegm, sneezing, sore throat, chills, fever and trouble in breathing. Pneumonia is usually a mild disease but under certain situations can be lethal. Children, elderly people and those with recent viral infections, lung disease and heart disease are at higher risk of developing pneumonia compared to general population. Pneumonia is of different types depending on the way it has been acquired by people such community acquired pneumonia (CAP), hospital acquired pneumonia (HAP) and healthcare associated pneumonia as patient may also develop pneumonia during their visits to other healthcare setting such as nursing homes, dialysis centers and outpatient clinics. Others are aspiration pneumonia and atypical pneumonia. Pneumonia is one of the most common hospital acquired infection.

Request Brochure for Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1735

The global market for pneumonia is segmented broadly into treatment drugs and prevention vaccines market. Usually antibiotics used to treat pneumonia include cephalosporins, penicillin, tetracyclines, fluoroquinolones, amoxicillin, clavulanic acid and vancomycin. Earlier, penicillin was widely used to treat pneumonia caused by bacteria pnemococcal pneumonia but due to wide spread use of broad spectrum antibiotics has resulted into significant drug resistance. Penicillin is still used but only after confirming the sensitivity of the bacteria towards this antibiotic. Pneumococcal conjugate vaccine such as PCV13 and pneumococcal polysaccharide vaccines such as PPV23 and Pneumovax are used to prevent pneumococcal diseases. The major players operating in this market are Sanofi, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Merck & Co. Novartis, GlaxoSmithCline, Pfizer and Baxter International Inc.

The market for pneumonia drugs and vaccines is expected to grow under the impact of drivers such as increasing aging population as aging population are more susceptible to developing pneumonia and increasing prevalence of pneumonia among children. According to WHO, every year approximately 1.2 million children under the age of five years die because of pneumonia. WHO also reports only 30% of children suffering from pneumonia get required antibiotics for the treatment of pneumonia. This disease is most prevalent in South Asia and African countries.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

Request for Analysis of COVID19 Impact on Pneumonia Drugs & Vaccines Market –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1735

Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements:

Customer Experience Maps

Insights and Tools based on data-driven research

Actionable Results to meet all the business priorities

Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey

Pre book Pneumonia Drugs & Vaccines Market Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=1735<ype=S

The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.

The following regional segments are covered comprehensively:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for several decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research,

90 State Street, Suite 700,

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/