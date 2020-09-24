Healthcare Electronic Data Interchange Market Share, Growth Drivers and Future Scope

Healthcare electronic data interchange (EDI) facilitates the exchange of healthcare data which is processed using computer software in a standardized format. Healthcare industry processes a large number of documents such as medical records of patients, healthcare claims, and reimbursement records. Healthcare EDI helps in the exchange of this information among healthcare institutions, healthcare professionals, and patients.

he use of healthcare EDI increases accuracy, improves productivity, helps in faster identification of errors, consumes less time, secures exchange of information and leads to ease of work for the healthcare providers, healthcare payers, and pharmacies. Healthcare EDI finds application in insurance and reimbursement data management, clinical trials and regulatory data management, and medical and dental patient database management. They key players such as Dell Technologies Inc. are prompting the growth of the global healthcare EDI market. In February 2017, Dell Technologies Inc. quickened the digital transformation in healthcare EDI market with the introduction of cloud integration solution for healthcare EDI.

The limited technological access in regions such as Asia-Pacific, and high implementation cost of EDI software act as major barriers for the growth of the global healthcare EDI market. Additionally, data security is a major concern for the users of EDI which is likely to hamper the growth of the global healthcare EDI market. With the prevalence of on-line hacking and data theft, the security of the data and information of patient has become a major concern for the healthcare EDI users.

This Study Covers

• Historical and the present size of the healthcare EDI market

• Major factors driving the market and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms

• Market restraints and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms

• Recent trends and evolving opportunities for the market participants

• Historical and the present size of the market segments and understand their comparative future potential

• Major players operating in the market and their service offerings