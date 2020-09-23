US Prostate Cancer Market Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020 – 2027

The research report provides deep insights into the global market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the US Prostate Cancer market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, technology, and region. To offer more clarity regarding the industry, the report takes a closer look at the current status of various factors including but not limited to supply chain management, niche markets, distribution channel, trade, supply, and demand and production capability across different countries.

US prostate cancer nuclear medicine diagnostics market was valued at US$ 194.47 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 431.76 million by 2027.

Prostate cancer is affecting the prostate glands in the male. Prostate cancer is a common cancer following skin cancer in the male. Some common determinants responsible for the start of prostate cancer are family history, old age, and race. Nuclear medicine is imaging that needs radioactive materials. It is a helpful method to identify and also treat prostate cancer and helps radiologists to conclude the stage of cancer. US prostate cancer nuclear medicine diagnostics market is driven by factors such as the rising prevalence of prostate cancer, and the growth of innovative radiopharmaceuticals plays a vital role in the growth of the radiopharmaceuticals market. However, strict guidelines for storage, production, & use of radiopharmaceuticals is likely to obstruct the growth of the US prostate cancer nuclear medicine diagnostics market during the forecast period.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Blue Earth Diagnostics Limited, Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., CURIUM, Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., NCM-USA LLC, ABX Advanced Biochemical Compounds GmbH, Jubilant Radiopharma, Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc., Advanced Accelerator Applications (Novartis AG), Theragnostics, etc.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the US Prostate Cancer market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the US Prostate Cancer market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of US Prostate Cancer industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Scope of the Report

The research on the US Prostate Cancer market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the US Prostate Cancer market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

US Prostate Cancer Nuclear Medicine Diagnostics Market – By Type

PET

SPECT

US Prostate Cancer Nuclear Medicine Diagnostics Market – By PET Product

F-18

C-11

Ga68-PSMA

US Prostate Cancer Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

