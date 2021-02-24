Biomass Gasification Market 2021 Analysis, Upcoming Trends, Opportunities and Projection Up to 2025

Market Highlights

Biomass gasification also provides a means of deriving more diverse forms of energy from the thermochemical conversion of biomass than conventional combustion. The gasification process includes devolatilization, combustion, and reduction. During devolatilization, methane and other hydrocarbons are produced from the biomass by the action of heat which leaves a reactive char. During combustion, the volatiles and char are partially burned in air/oxygen to generate heat and carbon dioxide. Whereas, in reduction phase, carbon dioxide absorbs heat and reacts with the remaining char to produce carbon monoxide.

Based on application, the market is segmented as chemicals, liquid fuels, and power & gas fuels. There are various CHP plants based on the integration of an ORC-process into a CFB steam gasification process. Biomass has become important energy resource for generating the electricity.

The global Biomass Gasification Market is expected to grow at ~ 8.50% CAGR during the forecast period.

Europe accounts for the largest market share whereas Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region.

Region wise, Europe held the largest market share of the global biomass gasification market in 2017. It is estimated that Asia-Pacific region would be the fastest growing market during the forecast period. For instance, In India, about 150 MW Biomass gasifier systems have been set up for grid and off-grid projects. Also, more than 300 rice mills and other industries are utilizing gasifier systems for meeting their captive power and thermal applications. Additionally, almost 70 biomass gasifier systems are providing electricity to more than 230 villages in India. All these factors are likely to drive the Biomass gasification market.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Biomass Gasification market, tracking three market segments across five geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, and share for North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, and rest of the world. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the Biomass Gasification Market by its fuel type, application, and by region.

