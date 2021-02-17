Skin Tightening Market: Market Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Segmentation, Analysis & Forecast 2025

Market Highlights

The Global Skin Tightening Market is forecasted to be valued at USD 6,340.99 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period of 2019–2025.

According to International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS), in 2016, estimated the total procedure for skin tightening performed worldwide are 511,481 out of which Japan held the highest number of procedures followed by the US. The factors that propel the growth of the market are growing geriatric population, increasing advancement in medical technology and the emerging medical aesthetic market.

However, the radiation emitted from skin tightening equipment involve high health-related risk and the stringent government regulations for aesthetic in healthcare is hampering the growth of the skin tightening market.

In the current scenario, several players are dominating the global skin tightening market. The market leaders in skin tightening treatment are involved in merger and acquisition, product development and innovation to increase the foothold in the skin tightening market. For instance, in January 2017, Lynton Lasers launched a stand-alone platform, LUMINA laser & IPL platform, which can perform 24 different aesthetic concern including skin tightening.

Regional Analysis

The global skin tightening market, by region, is segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The skin tightening market in the Americas is estimated to hold the largest market share. In 2016, according to ISAPS, the total number of skin tightening procedure performed are 75,834. The European skin tightening market has been sub-divided into Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Germany is expected to hold the largest market share in the European region followed by Italy.

The skin tightening market in Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market, due to increasing research and development funding by the developing countries like China and India for the development of the healthcare sector. The skin tightening market in the Middle East & Africa region has less economic developments and extremely low-income, therefore anticipated to have the least market share but is expected to grow with better opportunities in the coming years.

Segmental Analysis

The global skin tightening market has been segmented based on type, portability, application, end user, and region.

The market, based on type, has been divided into radiofrequency skin tightening, laser skin tightening, ultrasound skin tightening, and others. The radiofrequency skin tightening segment is anticipated to hold the largest share in the market due to the wider preferability and long-lasting results.

The market, based on portability, has been segregated into portable and stand-alone. The stand-alone market is expected to hold the largest share in the market, owing to its increasing application in the medical devices industry.

The market, by application, has been categorized as reduce wrinkles, face lifting, anti-aging, and others. The anti-aging segment is expected to lead the market owing to the increasing focus and concern toward having a youthful appearance.

The market, by end user, has been classified as hospitals & clinics, specialty center, and others. The specialty center segment is anticipated to hold a major share in the market due to the professional skin tightening treatments provided in these establishments.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global skin tightening market are ALLERGAN (US), Solta Medical (US), Venus Concept (Canada), SmarterSkin Dermatology (US), INMODE (US), Fotona d.o.o. (Slovenia), BTL (US), Lynton Lasers (UK), EINS MED Co., Ltd (South Korea), ENDYMED MEDICAL (US), and Alma Lasers (Israel).

