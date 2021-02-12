Stirling Engines Market 2021 Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin – 2025

Industry Insight

The report on the global Stirling engines market 2020 provides a bird’s eye view of the current proceeding within the Stirling engines market, which is conducted by Market Research Future.

MRFR takes into record the influence of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Stirling engines market and provides a cleared assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period (2017-2023). The market impact and new opportunities are expected to be created at a pace of 7.5% portraying remarkable growth.

Notable Developments

Global Stirling Engines Market is probable to nurture at a noteworthy CAGR in the forthcoming years as the range, and its applications are rising enormously worldwide. Stirling engines are closed-cycle, regenerative heat engines that function by cyclic compression and expansion of air or other gas at several temperatures. The Stirling engines are known for converting heat energy into mechanical energy and are more efficient than a diesel engine or gasoline engine.

The factors performing an influential role in the growth of Stirling Engines Market are high demand for Stirling engines, owing to its higher thermodynamic efficiency than others. These engines are silent, flexible, and virtually vibration-free, and its low-temperature differentials than other engines. Besides, it can also be used external heat source from the non-renewable or renewable resource is another factor driving the entire market growth.

As the Stirling engine is well-matched with alternative and renewable energy sources, it could become noteworthy, in the effect of a price hike in conventional fuels, or peak oil and climate change. These factors are envisioned to enforce the increase of Stirling engines market during the assessment period.

On the contrary, the cost of Stirling engines and the lack of market exposure & information of Stirling engines are the factors that may restrain the growth of Stirling engines market during the forecast period.

Segmentation of Market

The global level analysis of the global Stirling engines market for segments such as material, product, and application.

In terms of material, the market has included alpha, beta, gamma and others.

In terms of product, the market has included heating and cooling, solar power generation, marine engines and more.

In terms of application, the market has included residential, commercial and utility.

Regional Front

In terms of geography, the micro Stirling engine market is studied among the regions such as Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

The market for Stirling engine in North America is currently in the developing stage, followed by that in Europe. The outlook for the micro Stirling engine market appears positive in North America, as they can be used with solar collectors.

Similarly, in Europe, the demand for micro Stirling engine is rising owing to the foremost emphasis to afford flexibility of the system to integrate heat pump systems. Concerns related to the environment, the maturity of associated markets such as residential boilers, and rising interest in a distributed generation are the foremost drivers of the micro Stirling engines market.

In the Asia Pacific region, countries such as China, Sweden, and Japan are using Stirling AIP technology to power their submarine, and several of the submarines are under construction or planned for retrofit. Stirling engines can be used for combined functions of heating, cooling and power generation.

Top Industry Players

The foremost players operating in Stirling engine market are listed as

United Sun Systems International Ltd (Sweden)

Qnergy. (U.S.)

Genoastirling S.r.l. (Italy)

Sunpower Inc. (U.S.)

Microgen Engine Corporation (Netherlands)



Cool Energy Inc (U.S) ÖkoFEN Forschungs- und Entwicklungs Ges.m.b.H. (Austria)

ADI Thermal Power Corp. (U.S)

Table Of Contents

1… Executive Summary



2 Research Methodology



2.1 Scope Of The Study

2.1.1 Definition

2.1.2 Research Objective

2.1.3 Assumptions

2.1.4 Limitations

2.2 Research Process

2.2.1 Primary Research

2.2.2 Secondary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Forecast Model

3… Market Dynamics



3.1 Market Drivers

3.2 Market Inhibitors

Continued…

