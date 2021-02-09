Battery Market 2021 Growing Trends, Future Product Development and Demand Forecast 2025

Market Synopsis

According to Market Research Future (MRFR)’s analysis, the global battery market is poised to thrive at a steady CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. The advancements introduced in the battery industry is anticipated to lead the expansion of the market over the next couple of years.

Although lead-acid battery has penetrated major industries for revenue generation, the innovation of the lithium-ion battery has revolutionized the battery market. It is likely to boost the growth trajectory of the market in the forthcoming years by increasing the market presence of lithium-ion batteries.

The growing demand for electric cars supported by the governments for reducing carbon footprint is driving the proliferation of the battery market. An upsurge in demand has been expected from the booming automotive sector which is projected to benefit the expansion of the market over the assessment period.

The rising consumption of smartphones is also prognosticated to have a favorable impact on the growth of the battery market. The changing consumer behavior pattern of the consumers is promoting product development and innovation in the market. This, in turn, is expected to influence the expansion of the battery market positively in the foreseeable future.

Battery Market Segmentation:

By battery type, the global battery market has been segmented into lead acid, lithium ion, nickel metal hydride, and nickel cadmium. The Lead acid segment has widely penetrated the automotive sector and presently holds a substantial share of the global market. Meanwhile, the rapid developments in the lithium ion segment are projected to lead the expansion of the market in the upcoming years.

By application, the global battery market has been segmented into portable, automotive, and industrial.

READ MORE : https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/battery-market—outlook-size-trends-growth-insights-global-industry-update-and-forecasts-2021—2023-2021-01-07?tesla=y

Regional Analysis:

The global battery market, by region, has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global market through the forecast period. The rapid industrialization and urbanization are fostering growth in the regional battery market. A rise witnessed in the purchasing power of the population coupled with an elevated standard of living has led to the expansion of the end-user industries of batteries. The growing demand for automobiles is the key factor responsible for driving the expansion of the battery market in the region. The booming economy of China trailed by Japan are likely to contribute significantly towards the proliferation of the market over the next couple of years.

North America is a vital revenue pocket expected to exhibit substantial growth over the review period. The growth is primarily attributable to the rising demand for electric and hybrid automobiles in the region.

Battery Market Companies Covered:

Some of the leading players profiled in this MRFR report are Douglas Battery (U.S.), Penn Manufacturing Company, Inc. (U.S.), Exide Technologies (U.S.), Johnson Controls Inc (U.S.), Zhejiang Haijiu Battery Co. Ltd (China), Chaowei Power Holding Ltd (China), The Furukawa Battery Co. Ltd (Japan), CamelGroup (Italy) and Fengfan Co. Ltd. (China)

Industry News:

In February 2019, Slovakian utility, ZSE, has announced the launch of virtual battery designed for residential PV.

In February 2019, Energizer-branded phones, manufactured by Avenir Telecom, has announced the launch of its new mobile phone with a battery power of 18000 mAh at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019.

In February 2019, Okinawa, an automobile manufacturer, has announced the re-launch of Praise scooter with the lithium-ion battery.

In January 2019, the U.S. officials have announced the establishment of battery recycling research and development (R&D) center aimed at reducing its reliance on foreign nations for the supply of minerals such as cobalt and lithium.

In January 2019, Apple, an American multinational technology company, has announced the introduction of its USD 129 smart battery pack cases designed for its iPhone mobiles.

