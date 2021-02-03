Fixed Tilt Solar PV Market 2021 Scope, Drivers, Challenges and Opportunities – 2025

Market Highlights

Global Fixed Tilt Solar PV Market is projected to be valued at USD 1.16 Billion by 2026, with 14% CAGR during the forecast period, 2020–2026.

Fixed tilt solar PV modules are oriented at a fixed tilt and provide users with a cost advantage. Due to this factor, most users tend to choose fixed tilt solar PV modules over the other alternatives. Further, the cost of increasing the size of the installed panels is much higher than installing trackers on the panels.

In 2019, Asia-Pacific dominated the global fixed tilt solar PV market in terms of share: MRFR

The fixed tilt solar PV market has been segmented into five regions: Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, Europe, North America, and South America. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period. This is primarily as countries in the region are extensively focused on developing solar energy sources to reduce carbon emissions. In Asia-Pacific, China held the largest share in the market and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to the availability of low-cost equipment in the country.

In North America, the US held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, primarily due to the high demand for off-grid electricity. In Europe, Germany held the largest market share in 2019 due to extensive government support to adopt solar energy. While the fixed tilt solar PV market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in Italy during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for electricity in the country. In the Middle East & Africa region, Saudi Arabia held the largest market share in 2019 due to the increasing need for renewable electricity in the country. However, the fixed tilt solar PV market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the UAE as the country’s government is focused on increasing its share of renewable energy in the nation’s energy mix.

The global fixed tilt solar PV market has been segmented based on technology and application. Based on technology, the global market is divided into crystalline silicone, thin film, and others. The crystalline silicone segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period, owing to the increasing installations of residential solar equipment. However, the thin film segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period due to the decreasing cost and high efficiency of the equipment. Based on application, the global market is segmented into on-grid and off-grid. The on-grid segment held the larger market share in 2019, while the off-grid segment is expected to grow with the higher CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing installations in remote areas.

Scope of the Report

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global fixed tilt solar PV market, tracking three market segments across five geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a six-year annual trend analysis that highlights the market size and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. The report also presents a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global fixed tilt solar PV market by battery type, installation, and region.

