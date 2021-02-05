Bioliquid Heat & Power Generation Market 2021 Size, Product Cost Analysis and Forecast by – 2025

Market Highlights

Bioliquids are fuels made from biomass for energy purposes including heating and generating power. Bioliquids have high energy density and having been used for many years. The bioliquid as a technology is well established and can be used on demand, reacting quickly to changes in demand for power. Bioliquids have the capability to reduce dependency on foreign oil and reduces the green-house gas emissions.

Based on application, the bioliquid heat & power generation market is segmented into heat production and power generation. The heat production segment is expected to dominate the bioliquid heat & power generation market due to the easy availability of feedstocks for heat production.

The global Bioliquid Heat & Power Generation Market is expected to grow at ~ 7.60% CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Research Analysis

Europe accounts for the largest market share in the Bioliquid Heat & Power Generation market

Region wise, Europe held the largest market share of the global Bioliquid Heat & Power Generation market in 2017. The growth of bioliquids in the region can be attributed to the increasing focus on the renewable energy sector, of which bioliquid is a part. The market in Europe is expected to dominate the global bioliquid heat and power generation market by 2023. The growing market in this region can be attributed to the increasing focus on the renewable energy sector, of which bioliquid is a part. Countries such as Germany, the UK, and France are the key markets for bioliquid heat and power generation in Europe. The stringent regulatory framework regarding bioliquids in the region is expected to drive the market in Europe.

GLOBAL BIOLIQUID HEAT & POWER GENERATION MARKET 2018-2023

Scope of the Report

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Bioliquid Heat & Power Generation market, tracking three market segments across five geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, and share for North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, and rest of the world. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the Bioliquid Heat & Power Generation Market by its type, application, and by region

By Type

Bioethanol

Biodiesel

By Application

Heat Production

Power Generation

By Region

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Key Players

The key players of the global Bioliquid Heat & Power Generation Market are Encontech, Argent Energy, Munzer Bioindustrie, Betarenewables, Ensyn Fuels, Bunge, Biox, MBP Group, REG Power Management, Neste, REG, Kraton, BTG, Olleco, Archer Daniels Midland Company, and Cargill Inc., among others.

