Sodium Sulfur Battery Market 2021 Future Developments and Technological Advancement – 2025

Market Highlights

Sodium sulfur batteries are made from abundant materials which are generally inexpensive. The typical design of the sodium sulfur battery involves a solid electrolyte membrane between anode and cathode encased in a steel cylinder protected with a chromium and molybdenum interior. Molten sodium at the heart of the cell serves as the anode that donates electrons to the external circuit. The sodium core is encased in a beta-alumina solid electrolyte cylinder which facilitates the movement of Na+ ions to the exterior sulfur electrode which serves as the cathode while preventing the two electrodes from shorting.

You may also be interested in : https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/sodium-sulfur-battery-market-2021-impressive-cagr-significant-analysis-of-top-players-regional-trends-value-share-growth-status-and-opportunity-assessment-by-2025-2021-01-12?tesla=y

Based on application, sodium sulfur battery market is segmented into grid and standalone systems, space, transport and heavy machinery. Grid and standalone systems is estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period due to many electric utilities especially in the developing economies adapting the de-centralized way of generating power. Moreover, the electricity generated is majorly from renewable energy resources such as wind, solar, and hydro, among others. The key component of any isolated grid is the energy storage device. This has ultimately made the battery storage a popular choice among the utilities in the energy storage system. All these factors are likely to drive the sodium sulfur battery market.

The global Sodium Sulfur Battery Market is expected to grow at ~ 15.50% CAGR during the forecast period.

Request a Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7284

Market Research Analysis

Asia Pacific accounts for the largest market share in the Sodium Sulfur Battery Market

Region wise, Asia-Pacific held the largest market share of the global sodium sulfur battery Market in 2017. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing demand for renewable energy storage system in the residential, commercial, and industrial end-use applications. Moreover, in 2016, Asia-Pacific contributed almost 47% in the global investments towards renewable energy. The increasing investments in the region are driven by many governments in the region who are ramping up their efforts to increase renewable energy in their overall energy mix.

GLOBAL SODIUM SULFUR BATTERY MARKET 2018-2023

Scope of the Report

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global sodium sulfur battery Market, two three market segments across five geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, and share for North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the Sodium Sulfur Battery Market by its power rating, application, and by region.

Request for Report Discount: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/7284

By Power Rating

Up to 10 MW

11 MW-25 MW

26 MW-50 MW

Above 50 MW

By Application

Grid and Standalone Systems

Space

Transport and Heavy Machinery

By Region

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Key Players

NGK Insulators Ltd.

KEMET Electronics Corporation

GE Energy Storage

Eagle Picher Technologies LLC

Ceramatec Inc.

Sieyuan Electric Co.Ltd.

FIAMM Group

POSCO

Do You Have Any Query ? Ask to Our Industry Expert @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/7284

Latest Related Report Explores :

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/lubricant-market-growth-share-and-forecast-by-different-geographies-leading-companies-outlook-type-and-end-use-segment-2021-01-12?tesla=y

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/pneumatic-components-market-size-scope-product-development-economic-growth-emerging-trends-and-global-analysis-by-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-12?tesla=y

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/hydraulic-components-market-2021-upcoming-trends-latest-innovations-regional-analysis-future-outlook-and-industry-challenges-by-2025-2021-01-12?tesla=y

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]

https://thedailychronicle.in/