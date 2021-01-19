Confectionery Packaging Market Evaluation, Strategic Acquisitions, Economic Impact, Global Industry Insights and Forecast 2024

Overview:

The global market report on the confectionery packaging market reveals factors that can play a crucial role in taking the market forward. This market is expected to get bolstered by innovations in packaging, growing demand for eco-friendly packaging, increasing number of bakery and confectionery stores, inclusion of online sites, research and development support, funding for innovation, and others. With the rising disposable income, people are now opting more for confectionery products, which is bound to inspire some changes in the market.Market Research Future (MRFR) claims that a substantial progress can be expected from the market during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023.

Segmentation:

The global report on the confectionery packaging market has been segmented by MRFR analysts on the basis of material, type, and confectionery items. These segments have data on dynamics that can be used to bolster various strategic moves.

By material, the global study of the confectionery packaging market has been segmented into paper, plastic, metal, and others.

By type, the global report on the confectionery packaging market includes a study of rigid packaging and flexible packaging.

By confectionery items, the global report with details of the confectionery packaging market includes segments like chocolate confections, flour confections, sugar confections, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The Asia Pacific region has the lead in this market due to a massive number of end users. Rapid urbanization and increasing investment in the sector are reasons to bolster this growth.

Competitive Landscape:

Graphic Packaging International Inc.

Crown Holdings Inc.

Sonoco Products Company

Bemis Company Inc.

Aptar Group Inc.

West Rock Company

Solo Cup

Amcor Limited

Silgan Holdings

Sweetheart Holdings

The global confectionery packaging market using various tactical measures that often include merger, tie-up, innovation, acquisition, and others as impacting factors. MRFR analysts have tracked all these changes to understand the momentum and direction of the market.

Industry News:

In September 2020, the Nestlé global food and confectionery group announced that it would renew its pledge of producing 100% recyclable or reusable packaging by 2025 and curb the use of virgin plastics by one-third. As a measure for this commitment, the company has invested $30 million into various programs like food-grade recycled plastics scheme in the US. The company has reached around 87% in its efforts to recyclable or reusable packaging.

Even after the challenge posed by the COVID-19, the company has not shifted its focus and is steadfastly following its three-pillar approach launched in January 2019. This intent has seen the development of new packaging with its Smarties sharing block for a colour-coated chocolate confectionery product available in the UK.

In September 2020, Macpac, a UK-based packaging manufacturer, announced that it has launched a new website as a one-stop shop for box quantities of selected lines that would also cover confectionery and bakery segments.

The company will start by adding bakery packaging and general food trays to the Horticulture range and then they will be expanding the portfolio. It will also continue to offer its personalised bespoke packaging service for businesses like they are doing for the past 40 years. The site is user-friendly and they are expecting increased footprint from customers.

The COVID-19 pandemic has inspired companies to innovate and adapt to various market situations. It will certainly provide scope to end users who are planning various expansion activities. With food delivery services growing big during this time, the market for confectionery packaging is all set for profits.

