Offshore Drilling Rigs Market 2020 Top Manufacturers, Product Information And Industry Environment

Demand for energy fuels is rising per year owing to increasing industrialization, concerns related to energy security, globalization, and increasing economic wealth of developing countries.

Overview:

The global offshore drilling rigs market report declares that the market can achieve a CAGR of 11.25% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023. Market Research Future (MRFR), in their assessment, reveals possibilities that could transform the market outcome.

The offshore drilling rig market outlook reveals factors like the inclusion of top-end instruments to increase safety and reduce cost, which would bring down the cost. The market is also banking on investments in the sector that are rising due to the interests shown by governments and private organizations. Also, it is going to profit from the competition of the giants.

However, the plummet in demand during the pandemic can initiate changes in the market.

Segmentation:

The offshore drilling rigs market has been segmented by MRFR analysts to understand details of the market and devise better strategies. These segments are operating depth and type.

By type, the global market report on the offshore drilling rigs can be segmented into jackup rigs, drillship, and semi-submersible rigs. Among these, the semi-submersible segments had the largest market share due to its ability to withstand the harshest conditions and ultra-deepwater where the depth is more than 3000 km.

By operating depth, the study on the global offshore drilling rigs market reveals three segments, deep water, shallow water, and ultra-deepwater. The ultra-deepwater segment had the better market coverage as most of the explorations are now happening in the ultra-deepwater area.

Regional Analysis:

Latin America is leading the global market as the region is witnessing a huge spur in offshore drilling rig market activities. Countries like Brazil is making an impact on the market. Liberalization of Mexican oil is also going to influence the market outcome.

Competitive Landscape:

Schlumberger (U.S.)

Weatherford International Inc (U.S.)

Halliburton (U.S.)

China Oilfield Services Ltd. (China)

Seadrill (Bermuda)

Aban Offshore Limited (India)

Vantage Drilling Co. (U.S.)

Ensco plc (UK)

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (U.S.)

Maersk Drilling (Denmark)

Pacific Drilling (U.S.)

KCA Deutag (UK)

Nabors Industries Ltd (Bermuda)

Nobel Corporation (U.K.)

MRFR adds value to the analysis by recording the recent performances of all these companies to understand how the market is shaping up after getting impacted by trends and various strategic mechanisms. These mechanisms often include merger, tie-up, acquisition, and others.

