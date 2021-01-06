Dry Bulk Shipping Market 2020 CAGR Status, Massive Economic Growth and Business Strategies

The global dry bulk shipping industry is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period.

Market Synopsis

Market Research Future (MRFR)’s new study reveals that the dry bulk shipping market 2020 can expand at a decent rate of 4.65% from 2018 to 2025 (review period). We will provide COVID-19 impact analysis with the report, offering detailed market developments following the coronavirus disease outbreak.

Key Boosters and Main Restraints

The growth of the dry bulk shipping market has been dismal since the COVID-19 outbreak, with almost every industry facing massive revenue loss. Even with China coming back to normal, the market seems to be witnessing falling freight rates due to the pandemic. China’s importance in the dry bulk market has been underlined following the lockdown, with the rates going downwards. The weak US exports also add nothing to the market momentum, with failing trade relations between the US and China coming to the forefront.

Some of the favorable aspects are associated with the construction industry, particularly infrastructural development along with housing investment, which can drive the need for materials. But other end users in the dry bulk shipping market have no such luck, such as automotive sector’s demand for aluminum and steel has been falling significantly since the SARS-CoV-2 outbreak. Despite the massive spending on infrastructural development by governments, the novel coronavirus can lead to further reduced demand and freight rates, which can challenge the market growth in the coming years.

However, the dry bulk shipping market can manage to sail through despite the COVID-19 impact, thanks to the surge in industrialization combined with the increasing liberalization of various countries that boosts the demand for coal and iron ore. The escalating demand for electricity has accelerated the need to import and export coal worldwide. The global economic growth, booming population, and the rising steel production have driven the need to ship various materials such as coal, grains, lumber, iron ore, plates, rods and coils. Enhanced industrial production, particularly in emerging regions has also benefitted the dry bulk shipping market to a large extent.

Top Market Contenders

Diana Shipping Inc. (Greece)

Golden Ocean (Bermuda)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (US)

DryShips Inc (Greece)

Marquette Transportation Company LLC (US)

Bulk Carriers Corporation (Greece)

Masterbulk Pte Ltd (Singapore)

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited. (Hong Kong)

Belships ASA (Norway)

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (Denmark)

Ultrabulk A/S (Denmark)

Western Bulk (Norway)

Scorpio Bulkers, Inc (Monaco)

Oldendorff (Germany)

Marine Services Co. Ltd. (Saudi Arabia)

