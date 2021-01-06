Wave & Tidal Energy Market 2021 Business Strategies, Growth Factors and Demand Forecast 2023

A comprehensive analysis on the impact of COVID 19 pandemic on the wave and tidal market is offered with the report. The increase in investment in R&D for wave and tidal energy market can support the expansion of the market through the evaluation period.

Market Research Future (MRFR), in its latest report on the global wave & tidal energy market 2020, discuss major factors that can impact the market. The increase commercial applications of wave and tidal energy harnessing equipment. The increasing focus on the development of cleaner power and advancements in wave and tidal technologies can impel the expansion of the market. The growing need to lower environmental impact can also support the expansion of the global wave & tidal market. However, high cost of Wave and tidal technologies can hinder market rise.

Segment Study

The segment study of the global wave & tidal energy market is based on type and technology. The type based segments of the wave and tidal energy market are tidal energy and wave energy. The gradual rise in the demand for both wave and tidal energy market can cause the expansion of the market through the evaluation period. The technology based segments of the wave and tidal energy market are oscillating water columns, tidal stream generator, and barrage. The fast paced development of different economies can bolster the rise of the wave and tidal energy market the assessment period. The increase in the availability of renewable energy resources, along with fast depletion of other conventional fossil fuel energy, plus the need to curb carbon emission and effectively meet the growing electricity needs are expected factors that are likely to spur the expansion of the market in the years ahead.

Regional Analysis

The presence of coastal waters and rivers in the North America region holds great hydro and marine power potential. The government have landed different hydro power projects different that are developing at a rapid pace. This is expected to spur the expansion of the regional wave and tidal energy market in the years to come. The existence of major renewable energy companies in the North America region can support the expansion of the market across the review period.

In Europe, the expansion of the wave and tidal energy market can be attributed to the rise in investment made by major players of the regional renewable energy suppliers. The increase in the implementation of modern ocean energy technologies to generate hydro energy can promote the expansion of the wave and tidal energy market through the analysis period. The increase in the number of installation of ocean energy devices can impel the rise of the regional market in the evaluation period. The presence of both 14MW and 641MW capacity national renewable energy action plants can impel the expansion of the market.

In Asia Pacific, the rise of wave and tidal energy market across the region can be credited to the increase in the demand for energy solutions across the rising population of the region. The rapid surge in the demand for hydropower energy can impel the expansion of the market through the study period.

Prominent Players

Simec Atlantis Energy (Singapore)

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (US)

OPRC Inc. (US)

Carnegie Clean Energy (Australia)

AW Energy OY (Finland)

Yam Pro Energy (Israel)

Aquanet Power (Taiwan)

Orbital Marine Power (UK)

Andritz Hydro Hammerfest (UK)

BioPower Systems Pty Ltd (Australia)

