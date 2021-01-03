Garcia vs. Campbell Live Stream for FREE on Reddit | How to Watch

Garcia vs Campbell live stream: How to watch fight on TV and online. American faces a huge step up in quality against the former Olympic champion. Ryan Garcia has the potential to be one of boxing’s next superstars but first he must prove his worth in the ring with Luke Campbell a huge test for the American.

The Briton is a gold medallist and has pushed Jorge Linares close, as well as taking Vasyl Lomachenko the distance.

This will provide us with tremendous context as to how good Garcia is, especially as his promoter Oscar De La Hoya, now without Canelo Alvarez, who trains alongside Garcia under Chepo Reynoso, will consider Garcia his next big star.

Campbell, too, is taking a big risk, and will know defeat here will set him back and leave him with a long road back towards challenging for a world title.

The winner could face the likes of Gervonta Davis, another star at lightweight, which also has a new king in Teofimo Lopez, who upset Lomachenko in 2020, while Devin Haney is also highly rated, leaving numerous excellent fights in the works for 2021 and beyond.

Here’s everything you need to know about the fight for the interim WBC lightweight title:

When and where is the fight?

The fight is set for Saturday, 2 January at American Airlines Center, Dallas, United States.

What time is the fight and when are the ring walks?

The fight will start around 11pm GMT, much earlier than the usual fights that take place in America.

We can expect the ring walks any time from 10:30pm GMT onwards.

What TV channel is the fight on and is there a live stream?

The fight is on DAZN in the UK, United States and Canada. You can sign up in the UK here with the cost set at £1.99 per month. While in the United States and Canada you can pay $9.99 per month.

What fights are on the undercard?

Rene Alvarado vs Roger Gutierrez

Felix Alvarado vs DeeJay Kriel

Raul Curiel vs Ramses Agaton

Franchon Crews Dezurn vs Ashleigh Curry

Alex Rincon vs Sergio Lucio Gonzalez

Sean Garcia vs Rene Marquez

Asa Stevens vs Francisco Bonilla

Tristan Kalkreuth vs Jorge Armando Martinez

Odds

Garcia: 2/7

Campbell: 13/5

Draw: 18/1

Ryan Garcia will tonight bid to prove he is more than just social media hype as he takes on Luke Campbell.

The 22-year-old Californian has a huge online following and is one of the biggest prospects in boxing.

He has proved he has knockout power but faces a big step up against two-time world title challenger Campbell.

The Hull lightweight has lost to Jorge Linares and Vasyl Lomachenko but fancies his chances of upsetting the odds.

The clash in Dallas will kick off what promises to be a huge year inside the square circle.

And here is everything you need to know about it.

How to watch on TV and stream online

Luke Campbell and Ryan Garcia will clash on streaming service DAZN tonight.

The service is priced at an initial £1.99 a month – a bargain for fight fans used to paying £20 for a pay-per-view show.

To watch, download the DAZN app now on internet-connected devices, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, PCs, and living room devices such as smart TVs, streaming sticks and game consoles.

For more information, visit DAZN

Latest news

Luke Campbell insists he can still prove he is the best lightweight in the world.

The Brit lost to Vasyl Lomachenko last year and faces tough competition from Teofimo Lopez and Devin Haney.

But Campbell believes he can take the first step to proving he belongs at the top by beating Ryan Garica.

“I’m confident because I want to prove that I am the best in the division,” he said,

“From what I have seen, he is good. He is fast. He’s got good skills. But I believe in myself. My strategy is to win by any means possible, and I’m going to be the best version of myself.

“Tune in Saturday night. I’ve come to fight. This is going to be a fantastic fight. We are two of the best lightweights in the world, and it will be a fantastic battle.”

Garcia, however, insists his time has come.

“I wanted this fight after Francisco Fonseca. When it was offered to me for the interim title, I thought that my dream was finally coming true,” he said.

“I’ve always said he is a good fighter. I never said he wasn’t a good fighter. But I just know that with my skills and my training, I will be victorious.

“My fights haven’t gone long because I don’t let them. If it happens to go that way, then I’m ready for 12 rounds. If he’s tough and he can take a shot, then I’m ready for that.

“They can say all they want about me not being able to go 12 rounds. I’ve trained to go 1000 rounds. I expect this to be a great fight. I expect this to be a great war.”

Prediction

Garcia is explosive and carries power, but Campbell can take a shot, this fight should therefore go deep.

The Briton can box and move nicely and has nice timing, while he has been known to go the body, which should give Garcia some hesitation when loading up.

We’re opting for a close fight and Garcia to just edge this on points.