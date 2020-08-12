Oil Country Tubular Goods Market business Outlook with Covid 19 Impact Analysis With Business Overview,leading Key Players and Forecast 2026

Market Synopsis

The data experts at Market Research Future Reports (M.R.F.R.) have analyzed the global oil country tubular goods market. They have established that the market is projected to grow significantly during the assessment period. The increasing production of sour crude and the growing exploration and production (E&P) activities are anticipated to be one of the most imperative factors driving the global Oil Country Tubular Goods Market 2020. Appropriate usage of O.T.C.G.s reduces the possibilities of hazard and risks which help in reducing the cost of a company.

The disruption of coronavirus has brought a significant impact on the global economy of several sectors. The oil & gas industry has been affected severely, as well. The epidemic has obstructed the supply chain of the oil & gas sector. Additionally, it has also hampered production and exploration activities. The industry has been affected grievously due to the lockdown imposed. The lockdown brought severe implications on the export and import of goods and services and thereby affecting the sales of oil and gas. On the contrary, the B.P. Statistical Review of World Energy 2019, the global production of oil and natural has multiplied from 92,502 thousand barrels per day. However, the outbreak of COVID-19 has adversely affected the propulsion of the Oil Country Tubular Goods market. The data experts at M.R.F.R. are evaluating the market to comprehend the factors augmenting and impeding the market during COVID-19. We will provide an impact analysis report on COVID-19.

Key Players

The established players of the global oil country tubular goods market are T.M.K. Group (Russia), Tenaris S.A. (U.S.), Vallourec (France), Benteler Group (Austria), National Oilwell Varco (U.S.), Tata Steel (India), J.F.E. Holdings, Inc. (Japan), Nippon Steel Corporation (Japan), Continental Alloys & Services (U.S.), Jindal Saw Ltd. (India), A.C.E. O.C.T.G. Ltd (Malta), United States Steel Corporation (U.S.), Corpac Group (U.S.), ISMT LTD (India), ArcelorMittal (Luxembourg), and a few more.

Leading Segments

The global oil country tubular goods market has been further being segmented on the manufacturing process, and grade.

In terms of manufacturing process segment, the global market has included electric resistance welded (ERW) and seamless.

In terms of grade segment, the global market has included API grade and premium grade.

Regional Front

North America is likely to lead the oil country tubular goods market share owing to colossal drilling activities across the region. Favourable government policies and investment by some of the notable players in the market are possible to ensure robust expansion for the oil country tubular goods market. The U.S. has persistently focused on leveraging the production of oil and gas to balance the ratio of supply-demand. Also, the shale revolution and immense potential in unlocking new reserves are probable to motivate the market.

Steady growth is pragmatic in European countries is witnessed as most of the countries are inclining towards renewable energy sources. However, there is enough potential for the hydrocarbon industry as Germany, UK, Norway, and Russia, among others, are focusing on escalating their domestic production.

On the other hand, Asia-Pacific will experience sluggish growth owing to a lack of technological advancement and slowdown of economies. Oil-rich nations in the Middle East & Africa prolong to expand projects to augment oil and gas production. UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Angola, Algeria, and Egypt, among others, are broadly investing in drilling operations to meet the escalating demand for oil and gas.

