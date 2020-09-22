Global Transdermal Gel Market Trends, Regulations And Competitive Landscape Outlook To 2020-2026||Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Mylan N.V., Norvartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc

Global Transdermal Gel Market is expected to rise at a stable CAGR of 12.31% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing health awareness among consumer is the major factor for the growth of this market.

This Transdermal Gel market research report deals with bountiful of important market related aspects which are; market size estimations, company and market best practices, entry level strategies, market dynamics, positioning, segmentations, competitive landscaping and benchmarking, opportunity analysis, economic forecasting, industry-specific technology solutions, roadmap analysis, and in-depth benchmarking of vendor offerings. It is the most appropriate, rational and admirable market research report provided with a devotion and comprehension of business needs. The competitive landscape section of the report highlights a clear insight about the market share analysis of major industry players. The Transdermal Gel report also includes detailed profiles of market’s major manufacturers and importers who are dominating the market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the transdermal gel market are 3M, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Mylan N.V., Norvartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Novel Pharmaceutical Labs, LTS Lohmann Therapie- Systeme AG, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Bayer AG, Corium International, Inc., Actavis.

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2016, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals announced the launch of its Phase 2 clinical trial, STOP (Synthetic Transdermal Cannabidiol for the knee pain due to osteoarthiris, of ZYN002 cannabidiol (CBD) gel. It is formulated as a permeation- enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

In September 2015, Gensco Pharma announced the launch of its new transdermal medication ColciGel that is made for the treatment and prophylaxis of acute gout flares.

Market Drivers:

Increasing sedentary lifestyle, obesity which causes hypertension; hormonal imbalance etc. is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Increasing health expenditure in developing countries is driving the market.

Market Restraint:

The side effects of the transdermal gel is the major factor restraining its growth.

Segmentation: Global Transdermal Gel Market

By Technique Ionophoresis Electroporation Sonophoresis

By End- User Home Care Settings Hospitals and Clinics

By Applications Pain Management Hormonal Applications Central Nervous System Disorders Cardiovascular Diseases

By Geography North America South America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa



