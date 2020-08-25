Economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic On Flexible Heaters Market

Global Flexible Heaters Market: Overview

The global flexible heaters market is set to chart an impressive growth curve from 2019 to 2027, owing to multiple trends and drivers that are impacting the landscape positively, states Transparency Market Research. Some of these include technological advancement, high adoption of these products in various applications, and so on. Launch of innovative products is also contributing to growth in the market over this period. New opportunities are expected to present themselves.

Global Flexible Heaters Market: Competitive Landscape

Vendor landscape of global flexible heaters market is a dynamic affair with a number of players actively participating, driving the market to a higher growth curve with their active and aggressive measures deployed to capture higher market share for themselves. The market is a fragmented landscape and as can be inferred, a competitive one. The combination is giving rise to certain notable developments that are shaping the future of how the market would operate. Growth strategies that are often seen resorted to include mergers and acquisitions, and product development and innovation. Technology hold key to growth.

Top players in the global flexible heaters market are:

NIBE Industrier AB (Sweden)

Honeywell International Inc. (US)

Omega Engineering (US)

Watlow Electric Manufacturing (US)

Smiths Group plc (UK)

Chromalox (US)

Rogers Corporation (US)

Minco Products, Inc. (US)

Zoppas Industries S.P.A. (Italy)

All Flex Flexible Circuits (US)

Global Flexible Heaters Market: Key trends and driver

The market for flexible heaters is witnessing growth in demand over the forecast period stated above owing to a string of notable trends and drivers. Transparency Market Research has identified these and is set to reveal them in the upcoming research report. A synopsis of these growth factors is delineated below: